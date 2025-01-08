OnePlus 13 review: A blend of smooth UI, swift performance, lasting battery

OnePlus began 2025 with the global release of the OnePlus 13, a premium flagship smartphone scheduled to go on sale in India on January 10. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device highlights not just performance but also software, featuring OxygenOS 15 built on Android 15. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 promises an enhanced imaging experience through its 5th generation Hasselblad co-engineered camera system.

Performance, software, and imaging have long been pillars of OnePlus smartphones, but the OnePlus 13 extends beyond routine upgrades. It incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) features, industry-leading ingress protection, and a large-capacity battery with wireless charging that outpaces wired solutions offered by many premium smartphones.

Does the OnePlus 13 achieve perfection? Let us find out:

Design

The OnePlus 13 retains the design language introduced with the OnePlus 11 but incorporates subtle refinements that enhance both handling and in-hand comfort.

Notable among the design improvements is the flat metal frame with chamfered edges, seamlessly aligning with the tapered edges of the front and back glass. While it is not a unibody design, the high-quality construction gives it a similar appearance.

Another notable change is the reimagined circular camera island. Unlike its predecessors, the module is now an independent unit rather than part of the mid-frame. Though positioned on the left side and slightly protruding, it ensures stability on flat surfaces unless the display is pressed hard on the top left corner.

The OnePlus 13 is available in three colour variants: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. Each version features distinct materials and textures. The Arctic Dawn variant, reviewed here, sports a matte-coated glass back that resists fingerprints but has a smooth surface prone to accidental slips.

The OnePlus 13 features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a ceramic glass coating for added protection against scratches and drops. Despite housing a large 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone boasts a slim (8.5mm) and lightweight (213g) profile, with uniform weight distribution for balanced handling.

Display and Audio

The OnePlus 13 features a 10-bit 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) AMOLED display of a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (LTPO 4.1). Its flat screen is topped with quad-curved glass, offering the benefits of curved displays, such as natural gesture navigation and minimal bezels, while avoiding issues like accidental touches.

The display supports customisable colour profiles, including natural, pro, and vivid modes, with additional temperature adjustment options. However, manual temperature adjustments are unavailable when adaptive tone is enabled, which automatically calibrates colour temperature based on ambient lighting.

The display delivers vibrant visuals with Dolby Vision support alongside HDR10, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid formats. The ProXDR technology further enhances brightness and contrast, bringing out intricate details, albeit limited to images captured on the device.

Retaining the aqua touch technology introduced last year, the display remains responsive even when wet or used with damp fingers. The OnePlus 13 improves this with added support for touch operations while wearing gloves.

Complementing the display is a pair of stereo speakers with OnePlus OReality sound technology for spatial audio. These deliver clear, balanced sound with good depth and volume. Spatial output is enhanced when paired with wireless accessories like the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, providing an expansive audio experience even with stereo content.

Camera

The OnePlus 13 sports a fifth-generation Hasselblad camera system. It features three 50-megapixel rear sensors, each designed for specific functions: an ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus that doubles as a macro lens for close-ups, a wide-angle sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 3x telephoto sensor with autofocus and OIS. Complementing the rear cameras is a 32-megapixel fixed-focus front camera with a 90-degree field of view, making it suitable for group selfies and wide-angle shots.

The OnePlus 13 marked improvements in photography, delivering detailed shots with excellent dynamic range regardless of lighting conditions. For high-motion scenes, the dedicated action mode ensures clarity by freezing the subject in focus while creating a subtle motion blur in the background. This mode also supports panning photography, enabling clear and stable shots even when the camera follows fast-moving objects like sprinting pets or speeding vehicles.

Portrait photography benefits from enhanced bokeh and flare effects inspired by Hasselblad XCD lenses (30, 65, and 90V). These effects are available at 1x, 2x, and 3x zoom levels, providing a professional touch to portrait shots. Additionally, OnePlus has expanded its suite of filters and lighting effects, offering users more creative control over their images.

OnePlus has reimagined the livephoto feature, a longstanding element of the Android ecosystem often criticised for subpar performance. Borrowing inspiration from the Apple iPhone, the OnePlus 13 allows users to capture livephoto moments and later select the most suitable frame from the motion sequence. This enhanced functionality adds flexibility and ensures the best possible result for dynamic shots.

The OnePlus 13 supports 4K video recording at 60fps in Dolby Vision format across all sensors, including the front camera. A noteworthy feature is the ability to switch between rear camera sensors while recording, though transitions between lenses introduce a slight jitter, which may detract from the overall smoothness. Despite this, the video quality is sharp, with commendable stabilisation that effectively minimises shakes and tremors.

Software

The OnePlus 13 introduces OxygenOS 15, built on Android 15, showcasing advancements in fluidity, customisation, and artificial intelligence integration. Despite its expanded feature set, the operating system is optimised for efficiency, occupying less system storage than its predecessors.

OxygenOS 15 delivers a smooth user experience with transitions that are noticeably better, even compared to other smartphones featuring 120Hz refresh rate displays. The interface retains its core design philosophy but incorporates refreshed elements such as new icons, additional shelf cards, and customisable lock screen templates. These updates not only enhance the system’s aesthetics but also improve usability.

Among the OxygenOS 15 standout features is Open Canvas, which facilitates improved multitasking by enabling users to manage multiple apps more efficiently. Additionally, the OConnect app introduces a streamlined method for transferring photos, videos, and files between the OnePlus 13 and Apple iPhones.

The OxygenOS 15 integrates artificial intelligence features developed in partnership with Google, leveraging the Gemini AI platform. While the AI capabilities are not as comprehensive as those offered by Samsung or Google Pixel devices, they mark a step forward for OnePlus. Notable additions include:

Circle to Search: A contextual search tool integrated across the interface.

Magic Compose in Google Messages: Facilitates AI-assisted drafting and responses.

Generative AI in Notes: Supports document formatting, cleanup, and tonality adjustments.

The camera app introduces AI editing tools such as detail enhancement, background eraser, unblur, and reflection removal. However, their performance is inconsistent, delivering optimal results only in specific scenarios.

OnePlus has committed to expanding the AI capabilities of OxygenOS 15 through subsequent updates. Confirmed features include a live translation app with support for select Indian languages and a system-wide intelligent search function designed to deliver contextual answers based on user prompts.

Performance

The OnePlus 13, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivers a top-tier performance. Its processing power is evident in its ability to handle resource-intensive tasks such as multimedia editing and high-resolution video recording in Dolby Vision format without noticeable lag. The smooth interface of OxygenOS 15 further accentuates the phone’s performance capabilities, ensuring smooth multitasking and navigation.

While not explicitly marketed as a gaming smartphone, the OnePlus 13 is more than capable of managing graphic-intensive gaming titles. Games run smoothly at high settings, though the device does exhibit some heating during prolonged gaming sessions or under heavy workloads. Despite this, the overall gaming experience remains satisfactory, thanks to the phone's optimised hardware and software integration.

Beyond gaming, the OnePlus 13 excels in day-to-day tasks, making it a reliable companion for both productivity and entertainment.

Battery

The OnePlus 13 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, offering impressive endurance that easily lasts over a full day with moderate use. OnePlus has made significant strides in charging speeds too, with the OnePlus 13 supporting 100W fast wired charging. The included charger is capable of fully charging the device in approximately 30 minutes, a major convenience for users with limited time to power up. This rapid charging feature ensures that even a short top-up is sufficient for several hours of usage.

The device also supports 50W wireless fast charging, but it requires OnePlus’s proprietary wireless charger to unlock these speeds. When used with standard Qi-compatible chargers, wireless charging is limited to 15W.

OnePlus has launched a range of magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13, designed to support Apple MagSafe-like charging. These cases allow for easy attachment to the wireless charger, ensuring a secure connection and efficient charging. This added accessory ecosystem enhances the user experience, providing more flexibility when it comes to charging options.

Verdict

The OnePlus 13 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, positioning itself as a solid contender in the premium smartphone segment. With a functional design, a feature-rich display, and a versatile imaging system, it delivers strong performance across various use cases.

In a mobile phone landscape increasingly driven by AI, the initial AI features on the OnePlus 13 may leave some users wanting more. While the generative AI tools for image editing and document management are a welcome addition, they are not as advanced as those seen in devices from brands like Samsung or Google. However, OnePlus has promised further AI enhancements in future updates, which could bolster its capabilities.

At Rs 69,999 onwards, the OnePlus 13 offers a cost-effective option for those seeking a premium flagship experience without the premium price tag. It competes well with other high-end smartphones in its segment, delivering a balanced blend of performance, design, and value.