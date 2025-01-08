Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve open for Galaxy S25 series in India

Samsung has announced its pre-reserve programme for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India. This programme enables customers interested in any model of the Galaxy S25 series to pay a token amount to secure early access and avail special benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 at the time of purchase. For the uninitiated, Samsung has scheduled its Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve details

Customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. The pre-reservation can be made through the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and select online and offline retail outlets. Those who pre-reserve will be eligible for benefits valued at up to Rs 5,000 during the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits

Samsung stated on its website that customers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones will receive benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 through an e-voucher, redeemable on Samsung's website or the Samsung Shop app. Additionally, pre-reserving customers will be among the first to receive the new devices after launch and gain access to special edition models and exclusive colour options.

The token amount of Rs 1,999 paid for pre-reservation will be adjusted against the purchase price of the Galaxy S25 series model.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to pre-reserve