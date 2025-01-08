OnePlus 13 series brings more performance, improved camera, more: Details

OnePlus unveiled its 13 series smartphones in India during the OnePlus Winter Launch Event on January 7. The series includes the flagship OnePlus 13 and the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. These smartphones introduce notable improvements in performance, design, camera, and other features compared to their predecessors. Here are the details:

OnePlus 13: What's new

Price: Rs 69,999 onwards

The OnePlus 13 flagship smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. To manage heat, it features Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers. The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, a first for OnePlus, offering high capacity while maintaining a slim design.

On the back, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple-camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3X telephoto camera. The camera system supports features like Clear Burst and Action Mode, designed for capturing fast-moving subjects.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 boasts a flat frame and a quad-curved display. It also carries dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to water and dust.

OnePlus 13 specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

OnePlus 13R: What's new

Price: Rs 42,999 onwards

The OnePlus 13R, the more affordable model in the OnePlus 13 series, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor from last year. In the Indian market, it starts with 12GB of RAM and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Similar to the flagship model, the smartphone features a 6000mAh battery and Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers for thermal management.

The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, which includes features like Aqua Touch 2.0, enabling functionality even on wet surfaces. Both the display and the back panel are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability.

For photography, the OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT 700 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

OnePlus 13R specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 700) with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (2x)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Protection: IP65, Gorilla Glass 7i

AI features on OnePlus 13 series

The OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, brings several AI-driven features to the OnePlus 13 series smartphones. For productivity, it includes tools like Intelligent Search, AI Notes, and Google's Circle to Search. Additionally, it offers AI-powered image editing capabilities such as AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser.

OnePlus 13 Series: Accessories

OnePlus has introduced a range of accessories tailored for the OnePlus 13, including a new line-up of Magnetic Cases. These cases are fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. The collection includes the OnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case in Wood Black, the OnePlus 13 Aramid Fibre Magnetic Case, and the OnePlus 13 Sandstone Magnetic Case.

The company has also launched the AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger in India. It is designed for the OnePlus 13 and is compatible with other devices that have magnetic functionality or use magnetic cases.