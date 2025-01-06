Winter Launch Event: What to expect from OnePlus 13 series launch on Jan 7

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship OnePlus 13 series smartphones at the Winter Launch Event on January 7. The in-person launch event will kick off at 9PM IST and will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be launching the flagship OnePlus 13 along with the OnePlus 13r smartphone at the Winter Launch Event on January 7. The smartphones will be accompanied by a new variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds. It is also likely that OnePlus will launch new magnetic wireless charging accessories for the upcoming 13 series smartphones.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: What to expect

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has confirmed that the Indian version of the OnePlus 13 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite processor, identical to the model launched in China in October. The smartphone will be offered in three colours: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean variant will have a micro-fiber vegan leather back, while the Arctic Dawn version will include a surface-based glass coating. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 13 is expected to mirror the specifications of the Chinese version. Here are the full specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

OnePlus 13r

Also Read

The OnePlus 13r is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which debuted in the company's home market in December. It will feature a design similar to the flagship OnePlus 13, including a flat aluminium frame and a circular rear camera module. The device will have a flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back panels. According to the company, the OnePlus 13r will have an 8mm thickness and a finish inspired by "star trails." It will be available in two nature-inspired colour options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

OnePlus 13r expected specifications-

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Protection: IP68 + IP69

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, unveiled in August, are the brand's flagship wireless earbuds. At the Winter Launch Event on January 7, OnePlus plans to introduce a Sapphire Blue variant of these earbuds, designed to complement the Midnight Ocean edition of the OnePlus 13. Additionally, the Buds Pro 3 will offer an AI Translation feature when paired with the OnePlus 13 series smartphones.

Accessories

Reports from last week indicate that the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones will be offered with a "Sandstone Magnetic Case," while the OnePlus 13 will also have two additional options: a "Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case" and an "Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case." These cases are expected to feature magnetic properties, potentially supporting OnePlus' new magnetic charging accessories.

Alongside these cases, OnePlus may also introduce a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank and a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic wireless charger in India.