OnePlus 13T to launch on April 24; teaser video reveals design and colours

OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China on April 24, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand in a teaser video on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The video shows the upcoming smartphone from all sides and also sheds light upon the colours, textures, display, and buttons. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 13T:

OnePlus 13T: Launch date

April 24 in China. India launch may follow soon after.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

The OnePlus 13 teaser shows a dual rear camera setup and a new camera island design with flash placed right beside the lenses on the camera module only. The camera module features a significant bump which means that the phone will be wobbly when placed back-first on a flat surface. The centre of the back panel will sport the OnePlus logo.

OnePlus earlier confirmed replacing the alert slider with a customisable action key on its future smartphone, and it kicks off with the OnePlus 13T. The smartphone will feature volume sliders and power button on the right side, and a dedicated action key on the left side of the frame. This new button is expected to be comparable to Apple’s Action Button on the latest iPhone 16 series. As for the construction, the OnePlus 13T will boast a metallic frame and frosted glass design on the back cover.earlier confirmed replacing the alert slider with a customisable action key on its future smartphone, and it kicks off with the OnePlus 13T. The smartphone will feature volume sliders and power button on the right side, and a dedicated action key on the left side of the frame. This new button is expected to be comparable to Apple’s Action Button on the latest iPhone 16 series.

Also Read

The bottom side of the frame will house the USB-C charging connector for charging and data transfer, speaker, and SIM tray.

Coming to the colour options, the OnePlus 13T is shown in gray, pink, and black themes with frosted glass texture on all variants.

As per the video, the OnePlus 13T will boot ColorOS, which is exclusive to China region for OnePlus and OPPO smartphones. At the moment it is unclear whether the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market or not but if it does then it might boot on OxygenOS.

OnePlus 13T: Teaser