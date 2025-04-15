Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Photos app enables search for memories, locations using Gemini

Google Photos app enables search for memories, locations using Gemini

To enable Gemini access in Google Photos, open the Gemini app, go to the profile menu in the top-right corner, tap on apps, and scroll to the media section to turn it on

Google Gemini and Photos (Google)

Google Gemini and Photos (Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gemini on Android has begun rolling out the integration with Google Photos. The integration was previewed last month and is now rolling out to the Gemini app on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, there are two major components of this integration. The first one will let users find their backed-up images and videos based on simple prompts like find selfies of sunrise. The second component will be a bit more data-hungry, which means it will answer questions like "Where did I eat steak in Mumbai?"
 
Notably, this feature is currently limited to users in the United States but may roll out to other regions at a later time, as reported by GSMArena.
 
 
Gemini app’s integration with Google Photos
 
The first feature enables Gemini to scan through stored images and photo backups to identify elements like people, places, or timeframes. It also supports tailored prompts, such as “look up sunset pictures” or “show me my beach photos.”
 
The second feature is designed for more in-depth queries, handling questions like “Which cafe did I visit in Paris?” or “What was the number plate of the Porsche I spotted in Milan?” Selecting a result launches the Photos app, where a “See more” option provides additional details.

Also Read

Google, Alphabet, Playstore

Japan orders Google to stop forcing phone makers to pre-install its apps

Google logo

Karnataka HC asks Google to furnish 50% of FEMA penalties as bank guarantee

PremiumGoogle logo

Amid global layoff, Google may rejig roles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad offices

Gemini app on Android

Google may integrate Circle to Search into Gemini's screen-sharing feature

Google AI Overview

Google AI Overviews now shows more links, but not to websites: Details here

How to activate Gemini in Google Photos app
 
To activate Google Photos integration within Gemini, open the Gemini app on your Android device and navigate to the top-right corner to access the Profile Menu. From there, tap on “Apps,” then scroll down to the “Media” section, where you will find the option to enable Google Photos. Once turned on, Gemini will be able to interact with your photo library for smarter searches and suggestions.

More From This Section

AI human relationship

AI as soulmate: Could code be the partner you've been searching for?

apple, apple logo

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature invisible Face ID camera system: Report

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta vs FTC: Zuckerberg defends acquisitions in high-stakes monopoly trial

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14T with 6,000mAh battery in the works, India launch expected soon

Redmi A5

Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon