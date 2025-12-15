OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

OnePlus 15R will sport a 32-megapixel auto-focus camera sensor on the front, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand ahead of the India launch on December 17. Earlier, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a 7,400mAh battery. Here is all you need to know:

The OnePlus 15R will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device is set to feature a 7,400mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims the battery is engineered to maintain about 80 percent of its capacity even after nearly four years of regular usage. The handset is confirmed to sport a 32MP front camera. The OnePlus 15R will support 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second.

In addition, OnePlus has confirmed the inclusion of Plus Mind and its associated AI capabilities. The phone will include a dedicated Plus Key, enabling users to quickly capture and send on-screen content to Plus Mind for saving and processing, after which the system can provide contextual suggestions or recommended actions based on that data.