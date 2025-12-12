Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Dec 12: Tomb Raider Catalyst, Fortnite on Play Store, GPT-5.2

Tech Wrap Dec 12: Tomb Raider Catalyst, Fortnite on Play Store, GPT-5.2

Tomb Raider Catalyst to be based in India. Fortnite returns on Android via Google Play Store. OpenAI releases the GPT-5.2 AI model. Google Photos in India gets AI Remix. The Game Awards 2025

Tech Wrap December 12
Tech Wrap December 12
BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Tomb Raider Catalyst, set in North India, releases in 2027
 
Amazon Game Studios has announced a new title in the Tomb Raider franchise, Tomb Raider: Catalyst. This new title marks a new direction for the series as Lara embarks on an all-new adventure across Northern India. Alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Amazon Game Studios also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a “reimagining” of the original 1996 classic. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2027, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be released in 2026.
 
Epic Games' Fortnite returns to Google Play Store after 5 years of absence
 
After more than five years of absence, Epic Games’ Fortnite has returned to Android users through the Google Play Store. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to X to announce the return of the game for Android users in the US. In India, however, Fortnite is not available on the Google Play Store at the time of writing this report.
   
OpenAI has released its new GPT-5.2 AI model, bringing significant improvements across reasoning, coding, spreadsheet creation, presentation building, long-context understanding and advanced visual perception. The company says GPT-5.2 is its most capable system yet for handling complex, multi-stage professional workflows.
 
 
Google is expanding the Photos app’s Remix feature to more regions, including India. According to the company, Google Photos users in India can now transform their images with styles such as anime, sketches, comic-style visuals or 3D-inspired art. The feature was previously limited to users in the US but has now rolled out across regions including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey and more.
   
The Game Awards 2025 was hosted on December 11 where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was crowned as the “Game of the Year.” The same game also clinched a number of other titles, such as “Best Independent Game,” and “Best Narrative.” The title for the “Best Mobile Game” was awarded to Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and as expected, the title for the “Most Anticipated Game” went to none other than Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, which will be launched on November 19, 2026, unless the publisher decides otherwise.
   
Google is updating its virtual try-on tool by letting users create a full-body digital version of themselves using just a selfie. According to Google, users no longer need a proper head-to-toe picture to see how an outfit might look, and a simple selfie is enough. The company said that users can upload a photo, pick their usual size and choose from several generated images that will act as their default try-on profile. The company also mentioned that users can use a selfie and Nano Banana, then the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model will generate a full-body digital version of them for virtual try-on.
   
Minecraft has begun rolling out its final update of the year, the “Mounts of Mayhem” release, bringing new mobs, new mounts, a fresh weapon type and several combat-focused upgrades across both Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition. The update also marks the conclusion of this year’s Mayhem Tournament.
   
As part of its Holiday Sale, Epic Games is offering discounts on several major titles including FC 26, Battlefield 6, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 on the Epic Games Store. In addition, Hogwarts Legacy is temporarily free to claim during the sale period. Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale runs until January 8, 2026. Here are the full details of the available offers.
   
Google has introduced an experimental AI web browser called “Disco.” The new browsing platform includes AI tools such as a new experiment called GenTabs, which uses Google’s latest Gemini 3 model to generate interactive web applications based on whatever users are currently viewing. It also allows users to create their own dynamic web apps through simple text prompts. Disco is being released through Google Labs, with the first version available on macOS.
   
Opera has opened public access to its AI browser Opera Neon. According to the company, the browser is designed for users who want to try the newest AI tools before they become mainstream. In a blog post, Opera noted that the browser is no longer limited to a waitlist and anyone can now subscribe to explore its early features. Opera Neon brings together advanced AI models and agent-based tools in one place, allowing users to automate tasks, experiment with new capabilities and test features still in active development. 
 
If you want a compact flagship that prioritises camera performance without forcing you to lug a larger phone, the Vivo X300 is one of the best options in the market right now. It combines a genuinely pocketable size, a bright and adaptive LTPO display, flagship-level performance (thanks to Dimensity 9500), and a camera system that punches well above its weight.
   
Artificial intelligence models are rapidly becoming commoditised, and the next phase of differentiation will come from how companies orchestrate these capabilities to deliver real-world outcomes through AI agents, Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella said.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

