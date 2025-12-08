OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17. In a run up to the launch event, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed its upcoming smartphone’s processor, display, battery, and charing details. The OnePlus 15R will be powered by a 7,400mAh battery in India, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Earlier, the company confirmed that the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Here is all you need to know:
OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch
- Date: December 17
- Time: 03:00 PM IST
- Where: Bengaluru
- How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ YouTube channel
OnePlus 15R: What to expect
The OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display will offer up to 1800 nits of brightness, which can go down to 2 nits by default and 1 nit with Reduce White Point activated. It will come with TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. The OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.
OnePlus 15R will be powered by a 7,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus has claimed that even after four years of usage, the smartphone will run at 80 per cent of its capacity. As per the company, the OnePlus 15R will be able to record 4K resolution videos at 120 frames per second.
Additionally, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15R will support Plus Mind and OnePlus AI. Users will be able to press the Plus Key on the smartphone to send whatever's on their phone screen to Plus Mind for safekeeping. The Plus Mind will then be able to analyse the data and help act on it.
OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications
- Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 80W wired charging
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16