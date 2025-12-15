Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones

Apple iOS 26.2: What’s new for iPhones
- The Favourite Songs playlist is now surfaced under Top Picks on the Home tab.
- Lyrics for downloaded tracks can now be viewed offline, allowing access without an internet connection.
- The Favourite Songs playlist is now surfaced under Top Picks on the Home tab.
- Lyrics for downloaded tracks can now be viewed offline, allowing access without an internet connection.
- New library filters make it easier to browse games by category, file size and other parameters.
- Live in-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when another player takes the lead.
- Enhanced compatibility for connected gaming controllers such as Backbone and Razer.
- An extra Lock Screen time customisation option allows users to fine-tune the appearance of the clock, adjusting the opacity of the Liquid Glass material.
- Reminders now support alarms with snooze functionality and Live Activity integration.
- AirDrop codes add an extra verification step when sharing files with unknown contacts, requiring the sender to enter a code shown on the receiver’s device.
- Apple News now displays section shortcuts at the top of the Today feed for quicker access to topics like Sports, Politics, Business and Food.
- The Home app introduces multi-pack accessory pairing, allowing multiple accessories sold together to be added using a single setup code.
- Flash for Alerts in Accessibility settings gains a new option that enables the entire screen to flash when notifications arrive.
- Tables in Freeform can now hold text, images, documents and drawings, with cells that automatically resize to maintain structure on the canvas.
- Resolves an issue where pre-release albums in the Apple Music library were not playable immediately upon release.
- Fixes a bug where certain Privacy and Security settings could be incorrectly flagged as being managed by an enterprise organisation.
Apple iOS 26.2: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
Apple iOS 26.2: How to update
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.
- Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.
- If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app