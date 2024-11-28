OnePlus Ace 5 could launch as OnePlus 13r in India, unveiling set for Dec

China’s OnePlus has reportedly confirmed the launch of its new Ace 5 series smartphones in the company’s home country. According to a report by GSMArena, OnePlus will be launching the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip-powered Ace 5 Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Ace 5 in December. The latter could be rebranded as the OnePlus 13r and launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 13 in markets outside China. There are also reports indicating that the company could launch the next-generation OnePlus Watch alongside the two models.

OnePlus Ace 5 series: What to expect

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature a flat-style display sitting flush with the flat metallic frame. The smartphones are expected to feature a circular rear camera bump, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 13, and could feature a ceramic glass back on some variants.

Earlier this month, 9To5Google reported that the global variant of the OnePlus 13r smartphone could come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colours, both offered in a 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage configuration. Here are the expected specifications for the OnePlus Ace 5, which could be rebranded as the OnePlus 13:

Display: 6.78-inch, flat AMOLED, 1.5K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 100W wired

There is limited information available on the possible OnePlus Watch 3, but it is expected to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip that powers its predecessor. The next-generation OnePlus Watch is also likely to run on Google’s WearOS but might feature a secondary Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for power-saving mode. Similar to the OnePlus Watch 2, it could feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.