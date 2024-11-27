iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced that the iQOO 13 smartphone will get the company’s longest ever software support. Set to launch on December 3 in India, iQOO 13 will be powered by Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 user interface. The company said that the upcoming flagship smartphone will get four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates.

Earlier, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 13 will feature a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools for both imaging and utility. Additionally, the smartphone will get support for Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. Some of the AI-features include AI Photo Enhance for automatically enhancing image quality, AI Super Document for removing shadows and blurs from scanned documents, Screen Translation for translating on-screen text and Lice Transcribe feature for converting speech to text in real time. Apart from AI features, FunTouch OS 15 introduces design changes with new app icon styles, new animations, as well as faster and more consistent touch optimisation.

Last week, the company also unveiled specification details of the upcoming flagship smartphone. Launched in China last month, the Indian variant of the smartphone will boast similar specs to the Chinese model, but will house a smaller battery.

iQOO 13 Indian variant: Details

The iQOO 13 smartphone will feature a 2K resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by a secondary Supercomputing Chip Q2 designed to enhance gaming performance. Key gaming features include 2K Game Super Resolution for upscaling in-game graphics and 144 fps game frame interpolation for smoother gameplay.

For photography, the device will sport a triple-camera system led by a 50MP Sony IMX 921 sensor, complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging. Notably, the Chinese variant includes a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.

In terms of design, the iQOO 13 will feature a “Monster Halo” lighting effect around the camera module, which doubles as dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging status. The smartphone will launch in India with two colour options: Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racetracks, and a Legend Edition sporting BMW Motorsport’s iconic tri-colour stripe.

iQOO 13 Indian variant: Specifications