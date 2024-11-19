Business Standard
OnePlus 13 could launch in India soon in these colours and configurations

Already launched in China, the OnePlus 13 is reportedly set for global launch in the same colour variants but in different RAM and storage configurations

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in markets beyond China soon. The smartphone would likely launch in regions including India alongside an affordable OnePlus 13r model, which is anticipated to be launched as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China this December. Reportedly, details about the variants and colour options for these smartphones have surfaced online ahead of the official unveiling. Here are the details:
 
OnePlus 13 series global variants: What to expect
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the OnePlus 13 will be available in global markets with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. For comparison, the Chinese variant offers up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, is expected to launch in a single configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
 
 
Regarding colour options, the three shades introduced in China—Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn—are expected to be available globally. However, the base variant of the OnePlus 13 will likely be restricted to the Black Eclipse colour. For the OnePlus 13R, two colour options, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, are anticipated.

Here are the possible configurations for the global models:
 
The OnePlus 13 in Black Eclipse colour variant could be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, however, would be offered in all three colours, including Black Eclipse.
 
The OnePlus 13r is reported to come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colours, both offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage configuration.
 
OnePlus 13: Specifications (China model)
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
  • Thickness: 8.5mm
  • Weight: 210g

