NTT DATA announces intent to acquire cloud engg firm Niveus Solutions

NTT DATA, the digital business and information technology (IT) services firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Niveus Solutions, a Karnataka-based cloud engineering company specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. The acquisition will accelerate NTT DATA’s strategy to expand its cloud capabilities to meet the global demand for cloud solutions across industries. It will also strengthen the company's position as a leading global system integrator for Google Cloud.

The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close within 30-60 days.

Upon closure of the transaction, Niveus Solutions will add 1,000 GCP engineering professionals with expertise in GCP native modernisation, data engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance NTT DATA’s Google Cloud Business Unit.

With deep expertise across financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and logistics sectors, Niveus Solutions will bolster NTT DATA’s ability to deliver specialised industry cloud platform solutions. These enable rapid development of customised use cases and help address complex client challenges across industries. The acquisition will also enhance the delivery of scalable, industry-specific cloud solutions globally.

“The acquisition of Niveus Solutions will firmly position us as a leading Google Cloud powerhouse, propelling NTT DATA as one of the world’s largest system integrator partners for Google Cloud,” said Charlie Li, head of cloud and security services, NTT DATA, Inc. “With Niveus Solutions, we are set to redefine possibilities in the AI-driven cloud era, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformations and achieve meaningful business outcomes across industries and geographies.”

NTT DATA has been actively pursuing acquisitions to drive synergies. Over the years, it has acquired more than 90 companies globally. In June, it acquired a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, which specialises in GenAI-driven quality management and manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and food industries. In October, the firm announced an agreement to acquire Aoop, a leading ServiceNow implementation company in Brazil. Last year, NTT DATA acquired Sapphire, a UK-headquartered provider of digital operations software and services.

The acquisition of Niveus will build on NTT DATA’s recently expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on co-innovating data analytics and GenAI solutions for enterprise clients. Through this alliance, NTT DATA and Google Cloud aim to deliver cloud-based data and AI solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

“Our team’s dedication to advancing digital transformation on Google Cloud, combined with NTT DATA’s extensive reach and capabilities, strongly positions us to bring modern cloud solutions to new markets and expand the boundaries of cloud innovation,” said Suyog Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Niveus Solutions. “Today’s news accelerates our mission to harness our GCP talent pool globally, tapping into India’s thriving ecosystem of skilled professionals and enhancing our ability to deliver transformative services worldwide.”

Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd, a bootstrapped cloud engineering services company, was founded in 2013 by Suyog Shetty, Rashmi George, Roshan Bava, and Mohsin Khan in Karnataka, India. The founders, with extensive experience at firms such as Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, and Sapient, leveraged the immense talent pool in education hubs like Udupi, Manipal, and Mangalore to realise their dream of building a world-class cloud engineering services company.

John Lombard, CEO, NTT DATA, Asia-Pacific, said, “The Niveus Solutions acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth.”

According to Gartner Inc, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to total $679 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2027. GenAI deployments across organisations are expected to further fuel this demand.