Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China, expected to come as OnePlus 15R in India

OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China, expected to come as OnePlus 15R in India

OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 165Hz AMOLED display, hinting at what the upcoming OnePlus 15R may offer in India

OnePlus Ace 6T unveiled in China
OnePlus Ace 6T launched in China (Image: OnePlus China)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

China’s OnePlus has launched the Ace 6T smartphone in its home market. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and features an 8,300mAh battery. Much like the flagship OnePlus 15, the Ace 6T also comes with a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The recently announced OnePlus 15R, scheduled to debut in India on December 17, is widely expected to be a rebranded version of the Ace 6T.
 
This expectation is based on the company confirming that the OnePlus 15R will use the same chipset as the Ace 6T and will also offer a similar 165Hz display. The preview images shared by OnePlus further suggest a near-identical design. However, certain specifications — such as available storage configurations and battery capacity — could differ for the Indian variant. 

OnePlus Ace 6T: Details

The OnePlus Ace 6T features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode, and 1.5K resolution. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR playback.
 
Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with a proprietary G2 networking chip and an additional chip designed to enhance touch responsiveness. In China, the OnePlus Ace 6T is available with up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.
For optics, the Ace 6T includes a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
 
The smartphone is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery — notably larger than the 7,300mAh unit found in the flagship OnePlus 15. It supports 100W fast wired charging.

OnePlus Ace 6T: Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2800x1272), 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 1TB UFS 4.1
Rear cameras: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 8300mAh
Charging 100W wired

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple releases hypertension notifications to eligible Watch models in India

Apple's top design executive Alan Dye poached by Meta in major coup

Premium

India students get free AI: Is it data, lock-in, or adoption strategy?

Tech Wrap Dec 3: Dyson HushJet Purifier, Redmi 15C 5G, Android 16 update

Premium

India should target chips, visual AI, not classic LLMs: Soumitra Dutta

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaChinese smartphone

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story