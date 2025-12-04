Apple releases hypertension notifications to eligible Watch models in India

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apple has released hypertension notifications to eligible Watch series models in India. Announced in September with the Apple Watch Series 11 launch, the hypertension notifications feature detects patterns related to hypertension over a 30-day period, using data from optical heart sensor on eligible Apple Watch series running the latest version of watchOS 26.

Eligible models

Apple Watch Series 9 or later

Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later

The Hypertension Notifications feature is not available with Apple Watch SE.

Prerequisites

iPhone 11 or later with the latest version of iOS.

Wrist Detection is turned on.

You must be 22 years or older, not pregnant and have not been diagnosed with hypertension.

What are hypertension notifications

Hypertension, also referred to as high blood pressure, is a silent killer that usually goes unnoticed. It is an ongoing condition, which can cause damage to the heart, blood vessels and other organs. As the feature name suggests, eligible Apple Watch series can detect the patterns related to hypertension over a 30-day period from the day the feature is set up, using data from the optical heart sensor, and sends a notification to alert the user.

How to set up the feature Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Tap Health Checklist under Features.

Tap Hypertension Notifications.

Confirm your age and if you have been diagnosed with hypertension, then tap Continue.

Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the setup. What should you do when you receive a notification Track blood pressure: If you receive a notification, Apple Watch series will prompt you to set up a ‘Blood Pressure Log’. Since Apple Watch cannot take blood pressure reading directly, you need a third-party blood pressure cuff to measure your reading.