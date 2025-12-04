Apple releases hypertension notifications to eligible Watch models in India

Eligible models
- Apple Watch Series 9 or later
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later
Prerequisites
- iPhone 11 or later with the latest version of iOS.
- Wrist Detection is turned on.
- You must be 22 years or older, not pregnant and have not been diagnosed with hypertension.
What are hypertension notifications
How to set up the feature
- Open the Health app on your iPhone.
- Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.
- Tap Health Checklist under Features.
- Tap Hypertension Notifications.
- Confirm your age and if you have been diagnosed with hypertension, then tap Continue.
- Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the setup.
What should you do when you receive a notification
Things to know
- Hypertension notifications feature is not intended to diagnose, treat or aid in the management of hypertension or other conditions such as blood clots, stroke, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure or high cholesterol.
- Not all people with hypertension will receive a notification.
- Apple Watch cannot detect heart attacks. If you ever experience chest pain, pressure, tightness or what you think is a heart attack, call emergency services immediately.
- If you have an active pregnancy logged in the Health app, you can’t enable the hypertension notifications feature.
