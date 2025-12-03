Tech Wrap Dec 3: Dyson HushJet Purifier, Redmi 15C 5G, Android 16 update

Dyson has introduced the HushJet Purifier Compact in India, a model built to filter PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds. The company says the purifier uses its new HushJet Nozzle to deliver stronger airflow while keeping noise levels low. It also features a 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter that, according to Dyson, can last up to five years.

Xiaomi has added the Redmi 15C 5G to its India lineup, launching the device on December 3. The smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch display offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi 15C 5G ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Android 16 update: Expressive captions, urgent tags for calls, scam checks Google has detailed several new features rolling out for Android 16 users. The update brings real-time captioning with emotion cues, an “urgent” tag for calls, simpler options to exit or report group chats, faster scam checks through Circle to Search, tab pinning in Chrome, and fresh Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations. Most features arrive through core Google apps like Gboard, Phone and Messages, while at least one addition remains in beta. Red Dead Redemption arrives on phones, consoles, Nintendo Switch 2, Netflix Rockstar Games has released enhanced versions of Red Dead Redemption and its standalone expansion Undead Nightmare for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The titles are also accessible to Netflix subscribers through the Netflix app on iOS and Android. Those who own earlier PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch versions can get free digital upgrades to the latest console builds and keep their existing save files.

Now, Google lets you virtually try apparel by uploading photo Google is expanding its virtual apparel try-on feature to India, giving users a way to preview how clothing may look on them before buying. Google says the tool works within Google Search and lets users upload a photo of themselves to try various clothing items. The feature is powered by the company’s custom AI fashion model, which understands both human body shapes and clothing details. YouTube introduces Spotify Wrapped-style Recap for yearly viewing trends YouTube is releasing a new end-of-year recap designed to highlight user activity over the past year. It brings together top channels, recurring interests and key viewing patterns to create an overview of individual habits. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, the feature shows which content users followed closely, how preferences changed and which themes they returned to. Each viewer is also given a “personality type” based on watch behaviour.

ChatGPT on iOS may soon draw on Apple Health metrics for tailored replies OpenAI is reportedly working with Apple to enable deeper integration between ChatGPT for iOS and the iPhone’s Health app. A MacRumors report notes that the latest ChatGPT app build includes references suggesting ChatGPT may soon access Apple Health data to provide more personalised responses to health-related questions. The feature is currently inactive and appears to be undergoing internal testing. Google plans ChatGPT-style update for Gemini app Google is reportedly experimenting with several new features for the Gemini app, with Android Authority spotting early changes in the most recent beta of the Google app. The report points to a revamped interface, improved voice input and expanded Maps tools under development. The findings indicate that Google may be preparing a significant Gemini app update in the near future.

Google brings Pixel's notification summaries to Android phones Google is extending several Android 16 features beyond Pixel devices, including AI-based notification summaries and updated controls for managing loud alerts. The update also adds broader home-screen customisation, an improved dark mode, unified parental controls and Fast Pair support for Bluetooth LE hearing aids. Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9 Nothing has confirmed that it will debut the Phone 3a Community Edition on December 9. Similar to last year’s Phone 2a Community Edition, this model has been created with input from winners of the company’s community project across hardware, software, accessories and marketing categories. As with the previous edition, the Phone 3a Community Edition is expected to be a limited-run variant of the standard Phone 3a released earlier this year.

ChatGPT has won the right to self-rule but it might go badly Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who hosted the first “AI Safety Summit” in 2023 amid rising concerns about artificial intelligence, appears to have softened his stance since then. The shift comes two years after he brought global policymakers and prominent AI critic Elon Musk together to discuss safeguards around the technology’s rapid growth. Netflix drops phone casting on most TVs: What's changed, what still works Netflix has made a major change to mobile streaming, discontinuing support for casting content from the phone app to most TVs and streaming devices. Updated support pages confirm that users will now need to use the native Netflix app on their TV or streaming box for navigation and playback.