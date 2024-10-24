OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, tablets, and more: Check deals

OnePlus has announced festive offers on smartphones and ecosystem products. The OnePlus Diwali offers are live and valid until November 5, 2024. Customers can avail these offers at OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, as well as from offline partner stores including Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. Here are the details of the offers:

OnePlus Nord 4

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 9 months with select bank cards. OnePlus has announced a temporary price drop of up to Rs 3,000, bringing the effective price down by up to Rs 5,000.

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for 3 months on select bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,500.

OnePlus 12R

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for 6 months. OnePlus is also offering a temporary price drop of up to Rs 5,000.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will be available at an instant bank discount of Rs 200 and Rs 300, respectively, with select bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail a temporary price drop of Rs 500 on Nord Buds 3 Pro. Students can avail an additional discount of Rs 200.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,000 and a 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) with select bank cards. Additionally, customers can enjoy a temporary discount price of Rs 1,000, and OnePlus is offering students an additional discount of Rs 500 on purchases from OnePlus.in. Customers who purchase the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R from OnePlus.in can enjoy an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Watch 2R can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for up to 6 months with select bank cards. Customers can enjoy a temporary discount price of Rs 3,000. Additionally, those who purchase the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R from OnePlus.in can enjoy an additional Rs 500 discount on the OnePlus Watch 2R.

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with select bank cards, in addition to a temporary discount of Rs 300. Furthermore, OnePlus is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Watch 2R from OnePlus.in.

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 700 on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Rs 500 on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro when purchased with the Nord CE4 or Nord CE4 Lite on OnePlus.in.

Customers can also avail of such offers and deals on the OnePlus 12, Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus Open, and more.