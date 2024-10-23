Business Standard
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check upcoming phones from OnePlus, iQOO, more

The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will soon debut on smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, and more. Check details of the upcoming smartphones below

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC) for premium smartphones. Built on a 3nm architecture, the Snapdragon 8 Elite features a second-generation Oryon CPU optimised for mobile platforms. For AI workloads, the Snapdragon 8 Elite includes a Qualcomm AI Engine that integrates the CPU, GPU, and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite will soon debut on smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, and more. Here is a list of five smartphones set to launch soon, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite:
 
OnePlus 13

OnePlus has announced that it will launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, on October 31 in its home country. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and will support magnetic wireless charging, similar to Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery and will run on Android 15. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens. The Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is expected to launch in India on December 5. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, featuring a heat dissipation system with multi-layer graphene and a 7K ultra-large VC heat spreader.

Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is anticipated to run on the latest version of HyperOS out of the box.
Honor Magic 7

The Honor Magic 7 will feature a high-resolution OLED display. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

