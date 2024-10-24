Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Huang asserted that while AI will not eliminate jobs outright, it will fundamentally change how they are performed

Huang
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, a country "dear" to the world's computer industry, is set to witness 20 times growth in compute capacities in 2024, and will soon be exporting impactful AI solutions, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 here, Huang emphasised Nvidia's commitment to expanding its ecosystem in India.

"India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry, central to the IT industry, at the centre and core of the IT of just about every single company in the world.

"Nvidia's ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India," he said.

Huang described the current state of the industry as undergoing a "seismic change" due to AI advancements and suggested that India, which has traditionally been a hub for software exportation, is poised to become a leader in AI exportation in the future.

"India exported software; in the future, India will export AI," he said, pointing towards the country shifting from merely being a back office for software production to becoming a powerhouse in AI development and delivery.

More From This Section

iOS 18.2 developer beta: Apple tests more AI features, ChatGPT integration

Garmin aims for double-digit growth in India, e-commerce expansion

Premium

Are campuses ready to cater to tech industry's demand on specialised talent

Premium

Humans.ai eyes 'positive' Indian market with its AI Counselor tech

Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

"India has focused on being a back office to produce software, the next generation of it will be of producing and delivering AI. It will be dramatically more impactful," he asserted.

"In the long term, I am hoping that all of us have our own AI co-pilots," he further said.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Huang asserted that while AI will not eliminate jobs outright, it will fundamentally change how they are performed.

"AI will absolutely not take away a job, but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India to lead AI age, says Mukesh Ambani as Nvidia launches Hindi model

Nvidia launches Hindi-language AI model in India as CEO Huang visits

Nvidia supplier SK Hynix reports record profit, sees demand for AI chips

Nvidia CEO Huang targets more India growth through fresh partnerships

Nvidia's design flaw with Blackwell AI chips now fixed, says CEO Huang

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiaHindi languagesemiconductorAI ModelsMukesh Ambani

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story