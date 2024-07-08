OnePlus confirms Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2r, Buds 3 Pro launch for July 16

After announcing its “Summer Launch” event for July 16, China’s OnePlus has confirmed the devices it will unveil globally at the event. OnePlus president Kinder Liu has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the company will introduce the Nord 4 smartphone, the Pad 2 tablet, the Watch 2r smartwatch, and Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. While the tablet and the smartwatch are expected to be the rebranded version Pad Pro and eSIM-based Watch 2, respectively, the Nord 4 and Buds 3 Pro are anticipated to be fresh offerings. For context, the Pad Pro and eSIM-based Watch 2 version were recently launched by the company in its home country.
OnePlus will host the event in Milan, Italy on July 16. The event will livestream online for a global audience. The livestream will be available on the company's YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to commence on July 16 at 6:30 pm (IST).
OnePlus Summer Launch event: What to expect
OnePlus Nord 4
The Nord 4 smartphone is expected to boast a full metal construction, with a dual-tone finish on the back cover. The upper section of the back panel would likely get a glossy glass like finish while the lower side would likely get a metallic texture. The glossy top section would sport a dual-camera setup with the camera sensors placed horizontally alongside each other. Here are the expected specifications:
The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was recently launched in China. If true, the Pad 2 will sport a 12.1-inch display of 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Pad 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage options. The tablet will be backed by a 9,510 mAh capacity battery, which will support 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging.
Similar to the tablet, the OnePlus Watch 2r is expected to be a rebranded model based on the eSIM-based Watch 2. The Watch 2r will sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The Watch 2r will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and a 500mAh battery. While not much is expected to change on the Watch 2r, compared to the Watch 2, the smartwatch is anticipated to support eSIM connectivity.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
Touted by the company as “the pinnacle of mid-range ANC earbuds”, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are anticipated to be similar to the Buds 3, which boasts dual audio drivers with support for hi-res audio (LHDC), up to 49db adaptive noise cancellation, touch volume controls, and up to 44 hours battery life.