OnePlus launches its AI Music Studio to create and compose tracks using AI

OnePlus launches its AI Music Studio to create and compose tracks using AI

OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to compose music tracks and generate portrait style music videos using generative AI

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Chinese electronic brand OnePlus launched its AI Music Studio, a platform for creating and composing music using gen-AI-powered tools on November 21.

The platform allows users to craft lyrics and blend them with AI-generated beats. It lets users select from an array of musical genres, including rap, hip-hop, EDM and more, to compose their own tracks from scratch. The studio offers a creative visual interface that lets users create music videos for their tracks and allows downloading and sharing across various social media platforms.

"The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn't just a tool; it's an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey," said Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India. 

How to generate music using OnePlus AI Music Studio

Visit aimusicstudio.oneplus.com and click on 'Create a Track' button on the home page. 

You will be prompted to log in using your registered email id or create an account using one. 

Once logged in, the studio offers multiple options to generate music tracks. Select the genre of the track you want to create, select a mood and a theme for an AI-generated Music video among the given options and tap on 'Proceed'.

The platform will ask you to enter a text prompt around which you would like your lyrics to be. Type your input and tap on 'Generate'.

It will showcase AI-generated lyrics for your music track, you can either regenerate lyrics or allow the studio to generate a portrait-style music video.

Once the music video is generated, you can download it to your device or publish it to share your music video on the platform's homepage.  

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in Indiaartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

