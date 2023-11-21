Sensex (0.40%)
Sony announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5: Details here

The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings graphic enhancements, new survival mode and a host of playable characters that were not available in the original

Sony PlayStation 5, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5, PS5, new PS5 games, New Last of Us game, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launch date, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered release date, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS4

Image: The Last of Us Part II Remastered

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Sony has announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered video game for PlayStation 5. The remastered version of the sequel originally released in 2020 will be available on Sony’s flagship gaming console from January 19 next year, with pre-orders starting December 5. 

The American video game developer Naughty Dog has promised technological improvements, more game modes and new behind-the-scenes features for the Remastered version.
Naughty Dog has added a new survival mode named No Return, which will let players choose from a host of new playable characters with different traits. No Run game mode will let Players chart their course on each run, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters against a range of enemies. Players will also get more in-game customization options with custom rewards and skins.  

The Last of Us II Remastered will also bring a new set of Lost Levels, allowing players to check out some playable sequences previously cut from the game. These sequences will also include embedded developer commentary for more context.

For graphic enhancements, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will feature native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality and animation sampling rate.

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 4 owners who have already purchased the Last of Us Part II can upgrade to the remastered version for $10.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

