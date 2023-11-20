Sensex (-0.17%)
65682.19 -112.54
Nifty (-0.14%)
19704.60 -27.20
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
41844.60 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6456.60 + 0.95
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
43653.30 + 69.35
Heatmap

OnePlus set to unveil its upcoming flagship on December 4 in China: Details

The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 12 will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Sony LYT-808 sensor for imaging and a 2K resolution AMOLED screen

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

Representative Image: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone at the company’s 10th anniversary event on December 4 in China. The Chinese electronic brand announced the launch date through a social media post on Weibo. The company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 3, which could be rebranded as OnePlus 12R for the global market alongside its flagship model.

There has not been any official announcement regarding the global launch for the devices but both smartphones are expected to debut in India and other regions in January 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus 12: Specifications

OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a Sony LYT-808 imaging sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable. While the company did not share details of other camera sensors, the OnePlus 12 would likely feature a 64MP periscope zoom lens of an f/2.6 aperture with support for optical image stabilisation.

Also Read: OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 users in India: Details

Last month at the display maker BOE’s event in China, OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Besides, the company showcased display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen. The company did not share specifics on the display but said that the display would be powered by OPPO’s first-generation display chip – Display P1. OnePlus said the display chip would allow for a high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm for better image quality, higher brightness, and lower power consumption. According to OnePlus, the 2K resolution AMOLED display, called “Oriental screen”, has been rated A+ by DisplayMate.

As for the battery, the smartphone could be powered by a 5,400mAh battery. OnePlus is expected to bundle a 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Also Read

OnePlus Pad Go review: Affordable tablet good for entertainment, learning

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm on Oct 27: Details

OnePlus Pad Go affordable tablet goes on sale in India: Price, specs, more

OnePlus Open review: Foldable loaded with amplified smartphone experiences

OnePlus 12 to feature Sony LYT-808 imaging sensor, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 chip

It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Apple working on in-house cellular modem, camera sensors and more: Report

Instagram reels influence beauty purchases in India, study reveals

Meta tests shortcut button for an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp: Report

Doomed mission behind Sam Altman's shocking firing from OpenAI by board

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Flagship smartphones

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon