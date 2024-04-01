OnePlus Nord CE4 India launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE4 smartphone in India on April 1. Named “Nord Another Launch”, the event will kick off at 6:30 pm. It will live stream on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. You can watch the OnePlus Nord CE4 launch event live stream on the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus revealed various details about the Nord CE4 smartphone such as processor powering the smartphone and display type. Here is a roundup of everything we know so far:

OnePlus Nord CE4: Details

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone has been confirmed to sport an AMOLED display, expected to be 6.78-inch in size, of a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord CE4 will be its inaugural Nord-series smartphone to boast an Aquatouch display feature, which it said improves touch response with wet hands. The smartphone will support 100W SUPERVOOC charging, which the company said would provide a day’s power in a 15-minute charge.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone will be offered in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colours with the latter inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone. For the Dark Chrome colourway, the company said that it will feature a dark-coloured back panel with a subtle shiny gradient.

OnePlus has not confirmed anything specific about the imaging system. That said, the Nord CE4 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the rear. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16MP camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected specification

Display: 6.78-inch OLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rates

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4X) + 8GB (Virtual)

Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)

OS: OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14

OnePlus Nord CE4: Watch launch livestream