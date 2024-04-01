Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Nord CE4 India launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE4 India launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip and sport an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Nord CE4
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord CE4 smartphone in India on April 1. Named “Nord Another Launch”, the event will kick off at 6:30 pm. It will live stream on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. You can watch the OnePlus Nord CE4 launch event live stream on the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus revealed various details about the Nord CE4 smartphone such as processor powering the smartphone and display type. Here is a roundup of everything we know so far:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus Nord CE4: Details

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone has been confirmed to sport an AMOLED display, expected to be 6.78-inch in size, of a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord CE4 will be its inaugural Nord-series smartphone to boast an Aquatouch display feature, which it said improves touch response with wet hands. The smartphone will support 100W SUPERVOOC charging, which the company said would provide a day’s power in a 15-minute charge.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone will be offered in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colours with the latter inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone. For the Dark Chrome colourway, the company said that it will feature a dark-coloured back panel with a subtle shiny gradient.

OnePlus has not confirmed anything specific about the imaging system. That said, the Nord CE4 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the rear. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16MP camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected specification

  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rates
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR4X) + 8GB (Virtual)
  • Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • OS: OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14

OnePlus Nord CE4: Watch launch livestream

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected specifications, launch date, features, and more

OnePlus sets Nord CE4 India launch for April 1, confirms colours, processor

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus confirms Nord CE 4 features ahead of April 1 launch: Details here

Acquire this: Technology startup deals are getting pricier, shows data

Data centres put their money in new chip power as GenAI needs grow

As world leans on GenAI, cyber risks are a new worry for organisations

GitHub community in India is going to overtake the US: Sharryn Napier

Want to fill gaps created by shortcomings of teachers with technology: PM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaChinese smartphonessmartphoneTechnology

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story