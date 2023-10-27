OnePlus Open foldable smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm on Oct 27: Details

The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is available for purchase in India starting 12 pm on October 27. Priced at Rs 139,999, the smartphone is offered in Emerald Green and Voyager Black colours, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It will be available on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and select mainline stores. Below are the details:

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The book-shaped foldable smartphone measures 5.9mm at its thinnest point and weighs 239g. The main bendable display is a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED panel of variable refresh rate, which ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz (LTPO 3.0). The cover display is a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED display with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both the displays have 10-bit colour depth and support 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.2 interface loaded with tools and features specifically in tune with foldable form factor. These features include a desktop-like taskbar on the main display with a recent folder for quick access to photos, saved images, and more. Besides, there is Open Canvas feature for multi-window split on the main display. It sports a 4,805 mAh battery which is supported by a 67W fast wired charger.

As for the camera system, the OnePlus Open has a total of five cameras – three on the rear, one on the main display, and one on the cover display. The camera system on the rear encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony Lytia-808) with optical image stabilisation, a 64MP 3x telephoto with autofocus and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The camera on the main display is a 20MP sensor, and 32MP camera sensor on the cover display. The camera system is co-engineered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open boasts 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision.

Other notable features include an alert slider, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, X-axis vibration motor, and USB-C 3.1 interface for charging and data transfer.