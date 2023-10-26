Apple 'Scary Fast' event: M3-based Macs may get graphics boost for games

Apple may bring high-end gaming experience with the upcoming Mac models, which are expected at the Scary Fast event on October 30. According to media reports, gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event.

Like the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming M3 chipset would likely get hardware-driven ray-tracing – instead of software-based graphic acceleration – which would significantly improve graphics with regard to gaming. The M3 series chips are expected to be based on the 3nm architecture, which would improve performance and power efficiency.

At the iPhone 15 series launch event in September, Apple announced that AAA titles such as the Resident Evil 4 remake, Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Assassin's Creed Mirage would be available on the iPhone 15 pro models with the new A17 Pro chip. The M3 series chips, which are expected to feature a similar architecture might also be able to support these games.

The recently rolled out macOS Sonoma also features a new Game Mode, which prioritises CPU and GPU performance for gaming. This mode also lowers AirPods audio latency. These new features hint towards better gaming experience on the upcoming Macs.

According to a report on MacRumors, there is a possibility that Sony, which would launch cloud streaming for PS5 games in North America on October 30, would tie-up with Apple to bring cloud-based gaming to Mac devices.