OpenAI appoints ex-Uber executive Prabhjeet Singh to lead India operations

By Abhishek Shanker and Saritha Rai

OpenAI appointed Uber Technologies Inc.’s former India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh as its managing director for the country, deepening its investment in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Singh, who will join in September, will be the OpenAI’s most senior executive in the country and report to Asia Pacific Managing Director Kiran Mani. The company confirmed Singh’s appointment.

The hiring underscores OpenAI’s focus on India, which it has identified as a priority market. Singh will oversee consumer growth, enterprise adoption, partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations, and will lead efforts to expand partnerships and support the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.