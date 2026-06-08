Storage full? How cloud subscriptions became Big Tech's reliable cash cow

There is a particular kind of frustration that has become almost universal among smartphone users. A memory is about to be recorded. The camera opens, the shutter is ready, and then the notification appears: "Storage Full." Photos cannot be taken. WhatsApp backups, old videos, screenshots, downloaded files, and AI-generated images have quietly accumulated until the device can hold nothing more. At that moment, a familiar choice appears: delete something you may need later, or pay for more space. What feels like a minor inconvenience has evolved into one of the technology industry's fastest-growing subscription businesses. According to a global market research and strategic consulting firm IMARC Group, India's cloud storage market was valued at $5.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2034. The shift is already visible globally.

Google One surpassed 150 million subscribers in 2025, while companies increasingly bundle cloud storage with AI services, transforming storage from a simple backup tool into the foundation of a broader subscription ecosystem. Telecom companies are now accelerating the trend. Airtel has partnered with Google to distribute Google One storage through its customer base, while Reliance Jio has launched JioAICloud, combining cloud storage with AI-powered services. The business logic is simple: the more photos, videos, WhatsApp backups, and AI-generated content users create, the more storage they need. Whether through a larger-storage smartphone, an iCloud subscription, or a cloud storage plan, what begins as a storage problem is increasingly turning into a recurring source of revenue for the technology industry.

READ: WWDC 2026: Siri to iOS 27, what to expect from Apple's biggest AI reset yet Why smartphone storage fills up so quickly The rise of ecommerce, influencer economy, remote work, AI, and big data is generating unprecedented amounts of digital content, increasing reliance on cloud storage. India’s rapid 5G rollout has also accelerated the trend by making it easier to create, upload and share large files such as high-resolution photos, videos and AI-generated content. WhatsApp is becoming a storage engine, too. The instant messaging platform generates large volumes of data, including messages, photos, videos, documents and voice notes. On Android devices, WhatsApp backups use Google Account storage, competing with Gmail, Photos and Drive for the same storage pool. As backups grow, many users are pushed towards paid plans.

READ: Motorola Razr Fold review: A foldable that gets the fundamentals right Bigger cameras mean bigger files Improved smartphone cameras and 4K video recording have significantly increased file sizes. Even short videos can consume hundreds of megabytes, making cloud backup services increasingly important for users who do not want to lose their content. AI is creating a new storage challenge AI-generated content is emerging as one of the fastest-growing drivers of storage demand. From AI photo editing to image and video generation, every output creates additional files that need to be stored. Google's AI Plus plan, which bundles Gemini AI with 200GB of cloud storage, reflects the growing link between AI usage and storage demand.

The model is simple: AI tools generate more content, more content requires more storage, and storage becomes an increasingly essential subscription. A report by an enterprise hybrid cloud and storage platform CTERA highlights another aspect of the problem. AI does not simply consume data; it creates more of it. In businesses, AI generates additional files, logs and copies that accumulate over time. A similar pattern is emerging among consumers as AI tools create images, drafts, cached files and multiple versions of content that quietly consume storage. How free storage turns users into paying subscribers The way technology companies convert storage anxiety into paying subscriptions follows a consistent pattern. It begins with free storage and ends with dependency.

The Airtel-Google partnership announced in May 2025 offers 100GB of cloud storage at no extra cost for six months. After that, customers pay Rs 125 per month. During those six months, users are encouraged to back up photos through Google Photos, store documents in Google Drive and use cloud backups for WhatsApp. By the time the trial period ends, customers may have years of photos, documents and active backups stored within Google’s ecosystem. At that point, cancelling the subscription is no longer simply about losing a convenience. It risks disrupting access to accumulated data. The monthly fee becomes less of a choice and more of a consequence.

Google One subscribers can also share storage with up to five additional people. That deepens the lock-in. When six people’s photos, backups and documents depend on the same subscription, switching becomes far more difficult. Why storage has become a recurring-revenue business Storage was once a one-time hardware purchase. Consumers bought hard drives, memory cards and pen drives. Today, storage is increasingly a monthly bill. This is primarily because the global memory industry is heading toward a supply crunch as AI-driven demand for data centres continues to surge. Early indicators show that shortages of DRAM and NAND memory could persist through 2027, potentially driving up storage costs across smartphones, SSDs, and cloud infrastructure.

At the same time, smartphones with higher storage capacities command a significant premium, making 128GB the default choice for many consumers. But as photos, videos, WhatsApp backups, and AI-generated content accumulate at an unprecedented pace, even that capacity is increasingly proving insufficient for everyday use. Cloud storage services Apple’s iCloud offers 5GB of free storage, unchanged since 2011. Beyond that, paid plans in India start at Rs 75 per month for 50GB, Rs 219 for 200GB and Rs 749 for 2TB. Google One starts at Rs 125 per month for 100GB. The pricing differs, but the strategy is similar: encourage users to store data within an ecosystem and charge them to continue doing so.

The model is working. Google One crossed 150 million subscribers in 2025, helping Alphabet diversify beyond advertising, which still accounted for the majority of its revenue in 2024. Storage may attract users initially, but AI features are increasingly being used to justify higher subscription tiers. Google's plans now range from entry-level storage offerings to premium AI subscriptions costing thousands of rupees each month. For technology companies, storage is no longer a standalone product. It has become the foundation of a broader subscription business. The rise of digital hoarding Consumers rarely delete digital content. Family photos, birthday videos, screenshots, voice notes, downloaded files and AI-generated images often remain stored indefinitely, even when they are rarely revisited.

According to CTERA, a significant share of stored data is rarely accessed after it is created. The company estimates that 60-70 per cent of enterprise data is “dark data” that is stored but rarely used. A similar pattern is visible among consumers. CTERA categorises data into: Hot data (5-10 per cent): Frequently accessed and highly valuable.

Warm data (15-25 per cent): Accessed occasionally.

Cold data (65-80 per cent): Rarely used but retained indefinitely. For most smartphone users, only recent photos and videos remain actively used. Older images, screenshots, downloads, chats and AI-generated files often sit untouched for years while continuing to consume storage.

This accumulation creates another advantage for cloud providers: ecosystem lock-in. The more data users store, the harder it becomes to switch providers. When backups, photos and documents are deeply integrated into a cloud ecosystem, moving elsewhere becomes inconvenient and risky. Digital hoarding does not simply fill storage. It creates the dependency that keeps subscribers paying. Telecom companies enter the storage business India’s largest telecom operators have recognised the opportunity. Airtel partnered with Google in 2025 to offer postpaid and broadband customers six months of 100GB Google One storage before transitioning to a paid subscription. Reliance Jio took a different approach through JioAICloud.

Originally announced at the company’s 2024 AGM, the service offers up to 100GB of cloud storage alongside AI-powered features such as AI Scanner, AI Memories and DigiLocker integration. According to reports, the platform has already attracted tens of millions of users and continues to add AI capabilities such as voice search and content-generation tools. The competition intensified further when Google and Jio announced a partnership offering Jio users access to Gemini AI, 2TB of cloud storage and image and video generation tools. The strategy is similar across both operators: bundle storage with a broader digital ecosystem, lower the entry barrier and use existing billing relationships to convert customers into long-term subscribers.

With India’s telecom subscriber base exceeding 1.2 billion connections, telecom operators may become one of the most powerful distribution channels for cloud storage services. The business of storage is only getting bigger Cloud storage is increasingly looking less like an optional service and more like a recurring utility. According to IMARC, India’s cloud storage market is expected to grow from $5.43 billion in 2025 to nearly $60 billion by 2034, driven by rising digital content creation, AI adoption and broader cloud usage. The model is simple but effective. Consumers begin with free storage, but photos, videos, documents, WhatsApp backups and AI-generated content steadily consume that space. Once the free tier runs out, upgrading often feels easier than deleting years of accumulated data.

AI is making the opportunity even larger. Services such as Google One increasingly bundle cloud storage with premium AI features, creating new revenue streams beyond storage itself. Telecom operators have recognised the same opportunity. Airtel and Jio are both positioning cloud storage as part of broader digital ecosystems, creating new recurring revenue streams beyond traditional voice and data plans. At the centre of the trend is a simple consumer behaviour: people rarely delete data. Photos, videos, chats, documents and AI-generated content continue to accumulate over time, making cloud storage increasingly valuable and increasingly difficult to leave.