OpenAI's 12 days of announcements: Sora AI, new models, and more expected

Microsoft-backed AI startup OpenAI has announced a series of livestream events over the next 12 days, beginning December 5, to unveil new tools and features. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI shared that these events will showcase “new things.” CEO Sam Altman also posted on X, stating that the announcements will begin at 10 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. IST) on December 5.

“Each weekday, we will have a livestream with a launch or demo—some big ones and some stocking stuffers,” Altman wrote in his post. “We’ve got some great stuff to share, hope you enjoy! Merry Christmas.”

OpenAI Christmas announcements: What to expect

According to The Verge, OpenAI plans to introduce its text-to-video tool, Sora AI, during one of the livestreams. Additionally, the company may unveil a new reasoning model and a Christmas-themed interface for ChatGPT Voice. This interface is expected to feature a Santa-inspired voice and a snowflake-themed design for the voice mode button.

Earlier this year, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s former Chief Technology Officer, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal said that the AI powered video generation model will be made available to the public “definitely this year.” Initially previewed in February, the text-to-video generator has since undergone the “Red Teaming” process, which is the testing stage where the AI tool is tested by people to identify vulnerabilities, biases and other harmful issues.

The company is also reportedly working on a successor to its GPT-4 model. Internally referred to as Orion, this flagship model could be launched by the end of the year. According to The Verge, Orion is being trained using synthetic data from OpenAI’s new o1-series reasoning models. In addition, OpenAI is said to be developing an AI agent capable of performing computer-based tasks on behalf of users. While the agent’s release is anticipated next year, OpenAI may preview its capabilities during the livestream series.

New features for the recently launched ChatGPT Search feature that integrated web search functionality into ChatGPT AI chatbot are also expected to be part of the announcements.