Tech wrap Dec 4: OnePlus 13R, Vivo X200 series, Backbone One controller

Reports suggest that China-based OnePlus plans to introduce the OnePlus 13R alongside the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. According to 91mobiles, the device may include a 50MP telephoto lens, which would replace the 2MP macro camera from its predecessor. Other enhancements might include a brighter display, a larger battery, and advanced features. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, launching in China this month.

Vivo is preparing to unveil its next flagship series, the Vivo X200, in India on December 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared details about its specifications, which include updates to the camera system, battery capacity, and AI capabilities powered by the FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The Backbone One gaming controller, which debuted during the iPhone 16 series launch event, is now available in India. Made by US-based gaming accessory company Backbone, the controller supports Android and iOS devices, offering wired connections via USB-C or Lightning ports for low-latency gameplay.

More From This Section

Apple is reportedly gearing up to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026 with a flip-style iPhone. A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) highlights that Apple’s entry could drive significant growth in the segment, with foldable smartphone sales potentially increasing by 30 per cent in 2026. This contrasts with DSCC’s projections of 5 per cent growth in 2024 and 4 per cent in 2025.

Samsung is expected to preview its extended reality (XR) glasses during the Galaxy S25 series launch event in January. According to 9To5Mac, citing South Korean news outlet Yonhap News, the company may only showcase a teaser image or video of the XR glasses during the event, with the full launch scheduled for Q3 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z foldable series. This approach resembles how the Galaxy Ring was unveiled, teased during the Galaxy S24 series launch and detailed at the Mobile World Congress before its release in July.

OnePlus India has announced the return of its Community Sale, offering discounts, bank offers, and zero-interest EMI options on a range of smartphones, tablets, watches, and wireless earbuds. The sale is live and will run until December 17. Customers can access these offers through the company’s website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Google and Meta are investing heavily in submarine cable infrastructure in India, a move expected to intensify competition with local players Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Communications. The effort coincides with the growing demand for data centres in the country, according to The Economic Times.

Amazon unveiled its 'Nova' family of foundation models during the annual AWS re:Invent event. CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the rapid advancement of generative AI and the company’s strategic investments in the field.

A report by cyber security firm Lisianthus indicates that at least 20 per cent of cybercrimes in India involve perpetrators leveraging the dark web. The dark web, accessible only via specialised tools, makes it challenging to trace users' identities and locations.

B2B e-commerce firm Moglix announced an initial agreement with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for a manufacturing incubation initiative.

Yash Sawant, a 19-year-old computer science student, exemplifies a shift in how Generation Z approaches work. Unlike traditional “corporate” roles, Sawant values workplaces offering more than financial incentives, reflecting a broader trend among his peers.