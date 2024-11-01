Business Standard
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode for desktop app

After testing the web search feature under the "SearchGPT" prototype name, OpenAI has integrated the functionality into the ChatGPT chatbot

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

OpenAI is introducing several new features to ChatGPT. The company announced that its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot can now search the web, similar to how a search engine like Google operates. Additionally, OpenAI is rolling out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode for its desktop app on Mac and Windows. While these features have already started to roll out to end users, more updates are on the way, especially for Apple users. It has been confirmed that system-wide ChatGPT integration into Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools and Siri, is coming next month.

ChatGPT: What’s new

ChatGPT Search
 
After testing the feature under the “SearchGPT” prototype name, OpenAI has integrated web search functionality into ChatGPT. This functionality combines the benefits of a natural language interface with up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more that are typically associated with search engines.
 
 
OpenAI stated that ChatGPT will automatically search the web based on the user’s prompt. However, users can also choose to manually initiate a search by clicking the web search icon. The feature is integrated into the chatbot, which can now respond with information from the web while maintaining a more natural and conversational tone. Users can ask follow-up questions, and the web search feature within ChatGPT will understand the context and respond accordingly. There will also be links to sources within chats, which will open a sidebar with links to articles, blog posts, and more for reference.
 
Additionally, new visual designs will present information like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.
 
The new search feature for ChatGPT is now available for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. The company has announced plans to bring the functionality to free and logged-out users in the future.

Advanced Voice Mode in desktop app
 
OpenAI is also introducing its Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT on the desktop app for Macs and Windows PCs. This feature was first introduced at the launch of its GPT-4o model in May this year. Advanced Voice Mode facilitates more natural, real-time conversations with ChatGPT, allowing users to interrupt at any time. Additionally, the company stated that in this mode, ChatGPT can sense and respond to the user’s emotions.
The feature was released on the ChatGPT mobile app earlier this year and is now rolling out on the desktop app as well for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers.
 
Apple Integration
 
In announcing the release of the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, Apple confirmed that ChatGPT will be integrated into its AI-powered writing tools and voice assistant Siri this December for eligible iPhones, Macs, and iPads. With this integration, Apple users can allow Apple Intelligence to send their requests to ChatGPT for assistance. Furthermore, Apple’s Writing Tools and Siri will gain image and document understanding capabilities with the ChatGPT integration. 
 

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

