As learning takes the tech route, Gen Z seeks a different workplace

Yash Sawant, a 19-year-old second-year computer science student, represents a growing mindset among his generation when it comes to work. As a member of the so-called Gen Z and as someone who will likely join the workforce in a couple of years, Sawant isn’t enthusiastic about traditional “corporate” jobs, as he calls them. For him, work is about more than just earning money.

“I keep hearing from seniors that the initial years of corporate life are very tough—long hours and almost no time for personal life. I don’t want to end up in such a situation,” he says.

Sawant also sees commuting as a significant challenge, especially in a city like Mumbai. “Why do we need to go to the office every day? Traveling in Mumbai is exhausting. Even commuting to college can take two hours,” he adds. Despite pursuing an engineering degree, he dreams of joining global financial giants like Goldman Sachs. Surprisingly, companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, or Accenture don’t figure in his aspirations.

For Sawant and his peers, work is just one part of life, not the centrepiece. “I’m clear that I won’t work for decades the way my parents and their friends have. I want to learn fast and keep progressing. That feels like the right approach,” he explains. A generational shift in thinking about work India’s Gen Z population stands at about 377 million, with 36 per cent expected to enter the workforce by 2030. While this generation’s economic impact is well-documented, its influence on workplace dynamics is equally profound. A recent survey by apna.co, a jobs and professional networking platform, highlights this shift away from the routine. The platform interviewed 10,000 Gen Z professionals to understand their career aspirations and workplace preferences.

The findings? As many as 80 per cent respondents prioritise mentorship and clear career growth over traditional factors like salary. This reflects a shift toward personal and professional development rather than immediate financial stability. Gen Z adopts a future-oriented mindset, focusing on skill-building as a pathway to long-term rewards. Unlike previous generations, where financial stability was the primary concern, Gen Z adopts a more deliberate approach, seeking clarity and purpose in their careers. They aim to build skills that naturally lead to rewards, emphasising a future-oriented, strategic mindset over short-term gains. The survey, conducted in the October-November 2024 period, also found that a positive work environment emerged as a critical factor for 74 per cent of respondents, underscoring the importance of inclusivity, respect, and active engagement. Unlike earlier generations, who often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Z professionals demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.

Unsurprisingly, 68 per cent of the respondents said that they prefer a hybrid working model over fully remote or onsite roles. Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of apna.co, said that the future of work is being shaped by the aspirations and values of the emerging workforce. “Through our annual surveys, we aim to decode these evolving trends, providing businesses with actionable insights to bridge generational expectations. The findings are not just data points; they are a call to action for companies to reimagine workforce engagement strategies and foster environments where talent feels empowered and valued. As Gen Z continues to drive this transformation, businesses must align with this vision of purpose and progress to thrive in the future of work,” she said.

Tech-driven learning and growth in digital era This shift, despite being only a generation later, is also evident in how they consume courses and educational content. Caoimhe Carlos, vice president of Global Customer Success at Udemy, on her recent visit to India said that she sees the change in the way content is consumed by Gen Z or Gen Alpha, given they are the first so-called ‘digital natives’. Carlos says that she sees two trends. “First, they are very comfortable in learning on videos. They are ok with YouTube, this is their experience of the world. We recently did some workplace research and found that the preferred mode of ingesting information is video…long form and short,” she noted.

The second aspect is that though Gen Zers are focused on career progression, it is not linear. “They are more focused on acquiring skills to achieve what they want to. Platforms like us are very well placed with this generation,” said Carlos. Udemy’s user base in India is 16 million, with the company claiming that it is increasing constantly. Gen Z is also different when it comes to communication and timings. According to a report by Indeed, a global job-matching and hiring platform, 88 per cent of baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) are more likely to feel valued when contacted outside of work hours, likely reflecting a traditional work ethic that emphasizes loyalty and availability. For many from that generation, constant availability is viewed as a mark of dedication and reliability.