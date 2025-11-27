Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Gemini AI has begun replacing Google Assistant inside Maps, letting users ask trip-related questions, get recommendations, and issue voice prompts directly while navigating

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Google has begun rolling out Gemini AI inside Google Maps, replacing Google Assistant in navigation mode. The company first announced the feature earlier this month, and it is now appearing in the navigation mode for several users. Google’s support page for the feature is now also live, stating that Gemini in Google Maps is accessible on both Android and iOS.
 
Alongside Gemini integration, Google recently introduced landmark-based navigation and new traffic alerts. However, these additions are currently limited to the US, with a wider rollout expected over time.

Gemini in Google Maps: Details

With Gemini taking over Assistant’s role in Maps, the familiar four-colour microphone icon in the top-right corner has been swapped for the Gemini spark symbol. Users can tap the icon — or simply say “Hey Google” — to summon the AI assistant. Gemini can then be used to ask about trip-related information such as nearby restaurants, parking options, EV charging stations on the route, or even details like popular menu items at a particular restaurant. 
 

  On Android, the full Gemini experience is supported inside Maps, enabling deeper interactions such as connecting with other apps, creating calendar events, summarising emails, or sharing arrival times with contacts — all without leaving the navigation screen.
 
Google also said that Gemini can understand contextual and follow-up questions. For example, someone might ask: “Is there a budget-friendly place with vegan options along this route, maybe within a couple of miles?” and then follow up with, “How’s the parking there?” or “Okay, navigate to that spot.”
 
Gemini in Maps also supports voice-based incident reporting. Drivers can give prompts such as “I see an accident,” “Looks like there’s flooding ahead,” or “Watch out for that slowdown,” to help improve real-time traffic updates.  ALSO READ | Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

Other new features in Google Maps

Landmark-based navigation: Instead of hearing generic prompts like “turn right in 200 metres,” this feature provides more contextual, real-world cues such as “turn right after the gas station” or “turn left before the museum.” Landmark-based directions are currently available only in the US for both Android and iOS.
 
Traffic alerts: Google Maps will now alert users about major slowdowns, road closures or unexpected delays — even if they’re not using active navigation for regularly used routes. For now, this is rolling out to Android users in the US.
 
Lens with Gemini: Google is enhancing the Lens in Maps experience with Gemini integration. Accessible from the search bar, users can point their camera at a place and start a conversational query about it. The feature is rolling out in the US for both Android and iOS.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

