OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specs revealed ahead of April 21 debut: Details
OPPO has confirmed the Find X9 Ultra's camera setup ahead of its April 21 launch, highlighting two 200MP Hasselblad-backed cameras paired with a 50MP 10x optical telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide cameraAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
OPPO has officially revealed the camera specifications for the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, which is set to launch globally on April 21. As per an X post from OPPO, the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200MP Hasselblad main camera that “rivals a 1-inch sensor,” a 200MP Hasselblad 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto, a 50MP Hasselblad 10x optical telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 50MP front camera.
This confirmation coincides with recent reports claiming that the smartphone briefly appeared on China Telecom’s database, which revealed its complete specifications.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect
According to a report by GizmoChina, based on a said listing, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display offering a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. It may also support a 144 Hz refresh rate. For security, the device is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and run ColorOS 16 built on Android 16.
The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It could house a 7,050 mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
In terms of additional features, the Find X9 Ultra is said to include a “Snap Key” placed on the top left, which may offer quick access to AI Mind Space functions. Other expected features include an X-axis linear motor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster and high durability ratings such as IP68, IP69 and IP69K. The device was reportedly listed with dimensions of 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15 mm and a weight of 238 g.
As for the camera, OPPO has itself confirmed the details, as mentioned above.
OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch OLED, (3,168 x 1,440) pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 200MP + 200MP 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto + 50MP 10x optical telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,050 mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- Durability: IP68, IP69, IP69K
- Dimension: 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15 mm
- Weight: 238 grams