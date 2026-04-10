Samsung may launch 'wide foldable' on July 22 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung’s next foldable launch could take place on July 22, with the company reportedly planning to launch its anticipated “Wide” foldable smartphone at this event. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Korea Economic Times, the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 is expected to see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, alongside the wide foldable device. The wide foldable smartphone is likely to be a response to Apple’s anticipated foldable smartphone, which is likely to sport a wider screen than usual foldables.

While the report specifically mentions the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the rumoured “Wide” foldable, it does not make any reference to the Galaxy Z Flip 8. That said, Samsung has consistently launched both Fold and Flip models together at its Unpacked events, so it would be unusual if the Flip lineup is not part of the announcement.

The report also points to the possible return of the S Pen. Samsung is said to be considering bringing stylus support back to either the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the “Wide” foldable. If this turns out to be accurate, it would mark the return of the S Pen to its foldables, which was missing from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. ALSO READ: X brings back 'Voice Notes' to chats for private audio messages: What's new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: What to expect According to an earlier report by Android Headlines, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, reportedly codenamed H8 with model number SM-F971U, is expected to introduce a different approach to Samsung’s foldable design. Instead of the taller form factor seen in previous Fold devices, this variant may adopt a wider layout, similar to the likes of the first-generation Google Pixel Fold.

CAD-based renders point to a design that resembles a shorter Galaxy S25 Edge, with a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup, although these early visuals may not fully reflect the final product. In terms of display, the Fold 8 Wide is expected to feature a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display. While these sizes are slightly smaller than what is expected on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, the wider aspect ratio could result in a noticeably different viewing experience. The device is said to measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9 mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8 mm when folded, with thickness increasing further when accounting for the camera bump. The Fold 8 Wide is expected to share most of its core specifications with the regular Fold 8, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W charging support.

The key distinction between the two models is likely to come down to design and display proportions. The report also suggests that this wider foldable could position itself as a direct rival to Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, which is rumoured to feature a similarly wide inner display. ALSO READ: Instagram now lets you edit comments without deleting them: How it works Foldable iPhone: What to expect According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to adopt a book-style design, opening up to reveal a large inner display comparable in size to an iPad mini, along with a smaller external screen. The internal panel is expected to feature a wider aspect ratio than most current foldables, which could make it better suited for tasks like video viewing and productivity. Apple is also reportedly focusing on minimising the display crease and improving overall durability, two areas where existing foldable devices have faced criticism.