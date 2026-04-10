YouTube denies 90-second unskippable ads on TV reports: What happened

Earlier this week, reports started doing the rounds on the web that YouTube is now running 90-second unskippable ads for TV users; however, the company has now officially refuted these claims. The company, in a comment on X user Dexerto’s post, confirmed that it does not have a 90-second non-skippable ad format and neither is it testing this at the moment. YouTube added that it is now looking into this matter further.

What happened

Earlier this week, several YouTube users started noticing unusually long ad interruptions, with some reporting ad breaks stretching up to 90 seconds while watching videos on their televisions. This appears to be an extension of the earlier 30-second non-skippable ads that began rolling out last year. As per a report by 9To5Google, several users shared similar experiences online, with screenshots that looked almost identical, even showing the interface indicating a skip option only after “90+ seconds.”

A YouTube representative reportedly reached out to 9To5Google, pointing to an official response that had already been shared on X. The statement reportedly reiterated the same stance without offering additional clarity on the situation.

What remains unclear, however, is why these reports have surfaced now if such long ad breaks are not officially being rolled out. If this were a bug, one would expect a more direct acknowledgement. Instead, the company has only stated that it is “looking into this further,” which leaves room for speculation. On the other hand, if this was part of an unintended rollout, it could suggest that YouTube has been experimenting with longer ad formats and may be preparing for a broader test.

The report further notes that 9To5Google has reached out again seeking clarification on how these extended ad breaks appeared in the first place, especially if they are not part of an active test. However, YouTube has not responded yet.