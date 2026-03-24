OPPO Find X9 Ultra to launch in April, X9s Pro to tag along: What to expect

OPPO has confirmed that its camera-focused flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, will debut next month. While an exact launch date is yet to be revealed, the company has shared an early teaser of the upcoming device on X (formerly Twitter), revealing what appears to be a dedicated camera button with an orange accent on the right frame.

As per a GSMArena report, in a post on Weibo, OPPO Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro will debut in China in April. Notably, OPPO’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau also revealed on X that the phone will launch in global markets at the same time.

OPPO has also opened pre-reservations for both devices via its official online store in China. The teaser image on the listing also offers a glimpse of the rear camera module design of the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro, which will accompany it. The Ultra is seen with a circular camera module, whereas the X9s Pro appears to have a squarish module similar to the Find X9 Pro. Not much is known about this variant, except that it may support 80W wired charging. ALSO READ: Razorpay, Sarvam AI team up for voice-based online shopping and payments OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect As per GSMArena, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440 × 3120 resolution, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It may pack a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

For imaging, the device will likely include a quad rear camera setup with dual 200MP sensors (including a periscope lens), a 50MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 50MP front camera and Hasselblad-backed imaging features. OPPO Find X9 Ultra to focus on hardware upgrades Earlier, OPPO Europe CEO Elvis Zhou had indicated that the “Ultra” branding is reserved for devices with clear hardware advancements, noting that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is being positioned to push mobile imaging further. This suggests the Ultra variant is expected to go beyond what the existing Find X9 and X9 Pro offer.

For context, the OPPO Find X9 Pro is currently the company’s flagship in India, starting at Rs 1,09,999. It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16. It includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera offering up to 13.2x lossless zoom, along with a 50MP front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and backed by a 7,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.