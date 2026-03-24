You could soon see ads in Apple Maps when searching for places: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce ads in its Maps app, a move that could change how search results are displayed for users. This means users could soon start seeing ads while searching for places. According to TechCrunch, citing a Bloomberg report, the company may allow sponsored listings within the app, where brands can pay for better visibility. If implemented, this would mark a notable shift for Apple Maps, which has so far remained free of advertising and focused on a cleaner search experience.

Ads in Apple Maps: What to expect

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC26 starts June 8: New OS platforms, AI Siri overhaul expected According to the report, users may begin seeing ads in the iOS Maps app by summer. These could appear like search ads on other platforms, where certain results appear more prominently. For example, while searching for restaurants, bars, or stores, users might see sponsored listings at the top. The report noted that these placements would likely be based on a bidding process, where businesses compete for visibility within relevant search queries.