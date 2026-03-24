Apple WWDC26 starts June 8: New OS platforms, AI Siri overhaul expected

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) will take place from June 8 to June 12, with the event being held primarily online. The conference will begin with the Keynote session, followed by the Platforms State of the Union on June 8, where Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of its software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and more.

In addition to the online sessions, Apple will also host a limited in-person event at Apple Park on June 8. Selected developers and students will be able to attend, watch the keynote and interact with Apple engineers and designers.

The event will be streamed via the Apple Developer app, website and YouTube, and will include over 100 video sessions, group labs and one-on-one appointments with Apple teams throughout the week. Apple WWDC26: What to expect Apple has not yet detailed any specifics but said that WWDC26 will “spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.” Here is what we can expect from Apple at its 2026 developer conference: Next-generation operating systems Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and other platform updates at WWDC26. As with previous years, these updates are likely to enter beta testing soon after the keynote, with the final rollout expected later in the year alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch smart home display with AI Siri around iOS 27 rollout A recent Bloomberg report suggests that iOS 27 may focus on performance, stability and system optimisation, rather than introducing a major visual overhaul. Apple is said to be refining its existing software stack by removing legacy code, improving efficiency and addressing bugs that have surfaced after multiple feature-heavy updates. AI-powered Siri A major focus at WWDC26 is expected to be Apple’s delayed Siri overhaul, which was first announced at WWDC 2024 as part of its broader Apple Intelligence push. At the time, Apple demonstrated a more advanced version of Siri capable of:

Understanding personal context from emails, messages and files

Interacting with on-screen content

Performing actions within apps without opening them manually However, these features have faced repeated delays due to performance and reliability issues. Apple was then expected to roll them out with iOS 26 updates, but reports indicate that the timeline has now shifted toward iOS 27. ALSO READ: MacBook Neo review: What you got wrong about Apple's entry MacBook More recently, Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. This partnership will power the next phase of intelligence features for Siri.

As a result, WWDC26 could mark the first time Apple showcases: A more chatbot-like Siri experience with support for longer conversations

Improved voice and text-based interactions

Deeper integration across apps and system-level features These upgrades are expected to be rolled out gradually, potentially starting with early versions of iOS 27. Apple Intelligence In addition to Siri, Apple is also expected to introduce new AI-driven tools, including: An AI health assistant, which could analyse user data and provide guidance on fitness and wellness

An AI-based search or “answer engine”, designed to deliver more conversational responses across Safari, Spotlight and Siri Liquid Glass refinements While a major redesign is unlikely, Apple is expected to continue refining the Liquid Glass interface introduced with iOS 26. A report by MacRumors suggested that the company may add more controls to adjust transparency and improve readability, following user feedback. This could include a system-wide slider to adjust the Liquid Glass effect.

Support for new hardware categories iOS 27 is also expected to lay the groundwork for upcoming hardware, including Apple’s first foldable iPhone which is expected to debut this year. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature the new iOS version out-of-the-box and could introduce new multitasking behaviours or interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, likely similar to iPadOS. Release timeline Following the WWDC keynote and Platforms State of the Union, Apple is expected to release developer and public beta versions of its new software. The final versions of iOS 27 and other updates are likely to roll out later in the year, typically around Apple’s fall event, where the company is expected to introduce its next-generation iPhone models.