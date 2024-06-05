OPPO to bring over 100 Gen-AI features to its smartphones by end of 2024

OPPO on June 5 announced that it will bring over 100 generative artificial intelligence (gen-AI) features to its entire smartphone line across price segments by the end of 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker announced collaboration with technology giants in the field of AI, such as Google, Microsoft, and MediaTek, to bring AI capabilities on its smartphones in areas such as image processing, natural language processing, and smart charging. Moreover, the company said it has filed for 5,399 patents globally related to AI.

"With our relentless efforts and commitment, OPPO aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas market, Sales, and Service at OPPO. "For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users."

OPPO said its flagship smartphones series will feature large language models (LLMs) from Google’s Gemini family, which will enable AI features such as AI Toolbox – including AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. According to OPPO, the AI Writer will provide content suggestions, such as sentence completions, word choices, and grammar corrections to enhance the overall quality of the content. Additionally, this tool will support language translation, enabling content creation in multiple languages. Sharing details related to the AI Record Summary, OPPO said this tool will auto-summarise meetings, transcripts, podcasts, etc., allowing users to grasp a document's essence without extensive reading. This tool will also highlight important information such as dates, names, and specific terms to ensure critical details are not overlooked.

“Next-gen AI Smartphones will represent a major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry”, said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO. “We are dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI smartphones. We look forward to working with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

OPPO said it will bring a more efficient, accurate and natural voice and text conversion experience powered by Microsoft Fast Transcription and Neural TTS technologies. OPPO said it has been able to create a smooth user experience for audio recording transcription with the new fast transcription feature of Microsoft’s Azure AI Speech Service. Additionally, OPPO said its collaboration with Microsoft will help it expand connection to Windows PCs. OPPO said its smartphones users will be able to use Microsoft Copilot to generate content, translate text messages, and search addresses on their smartphones via a connected PC.

Detailing its collaboration with MediaTek, OPPO said it is working with Taiwanese semiconductor entity to optimise AI features for its hardware and software stack. Moreover, OPPO said its collaboration with MediaTek extends to developing custom AI frameworks tailored to its needs; this allows the brand to leverage the chipmakers' expertise while creating unique AI features for its devices.