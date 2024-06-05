OnePlus announces community sale offers on OP 12, Open, Nord CE4, and more

OnePlus has announced community sale offers in which the India unit of the Chinese smartphone brand is offering discounts, bank offers, and long-term no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) option. The sale offers will be available on both online platforms and retail outlets starting from June 6. The offers will be available on OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Open, Nord CE4, and select OnePlus ecosystem devices such as Pad and Watch 2.

OnePlus 12 series

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the community sale, the OnePlus 12 will be available in new Glacial White colour. It is the first time the new colour will be available for purchase. As for the offers, there will be an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, special discount coupon of Rs 2,000, and up to 12 months no-cost EMI available from major bank cards and up to 24 months no cost-EMI on paper finance. Additionally, OnePlus is offering a bonus of Rs 12,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals. These offers will be available on Amazon, OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience stores, and select major retail channels such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

On the OnePlus 12r, there is an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and a special discount coupon of Rs 2,000. These offers are, however, applicable on select OnePlus 12R variants only. The bank discount is applicable on purchase through ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank card.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus is bundling its Watch 2 smartwatch as complimentary with the foldable smartphone. Moreover, there is an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5000 available from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank card. The OnePlus Open is offered with up to 12 months no-cost EMI across all channels, including Amazon, OnePlus online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and at select retail channels as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Nord CE4

This budget smartphone from OnePlus is offered with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank. Moreover, OnePlus is offering an option to avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

OnePlus Pad and Pad Go

Customers can avail a special price coupon of Rs 3,000 on the Pad and Rs 2,000 on the Pad Go across all platforms, including Amazon and OnePlus online store. Moreover, customers can avail up to 9-month no-cost EMI. Additionally, The OnePlus Pad and Pad Go will be available with Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 instant bank discounts from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD and IDFC First Bank.

OnePlus Watch 2

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 across channels. Additionally, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2000 from select banks. The Watch 2 is also offered with up to 12-month no-cost EMI.