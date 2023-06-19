Home / Technology / Tech News / Over half of tech HR employees using ChatGPT for all kinds of work: Report

More than half of the tech HR employees surveyed reported using AI chatbot ChatGPT for tasks such as training, surveys, performance reviews, recruiting, and more, a new report has shown

Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
More than half of the tech HR employees surveyed reported using AI chatbot ChatGPT for tasks such as training, surveys, performance reviews, recruiting, employee relations, and more, a new report has shown.

According to B2B Reviews, more than one in 10 tech HR employees even admitted to using ChatGPT to craft employee terminations.

The report polled 213 tech HR professionals and 792 tech employees about their HR experiences in the tech industry.

Moreover, the report showed that HR employees saved approximately 70 minutes per week using ChatGPT.

When it comes to general HR resources, nearly 70 per cent of HR tech employees said their company provides the necessary funds and tools to enact positive changes.

Aside from AI, the most useful tech tools for HR in tech included payroll software (54 per cent), background check software (42 per cent), HR analytics and reporting (41 per cent), and time and attendance systems (40 per cent), the report said.

Meanwhile, about 44 per cent of small business owners said that they expect to hire fewer people in the future because of AI capabilities.

According to Canada-based software company FreshBooks, small business owners are less convinced that AI is coming for their jobs and/or the jobs of their employees, with two-thirds disagreeing that AI will replace them.

Nearly 25 per cent of small business owners said they're currently using or testing generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft Bing.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

