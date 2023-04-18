Pivot beyond China: Apple's chief rival has a cautionary tale for India





In July 2008, Apple Inc. opened its first retail store in China, marking the start of a meteoric rise in the country. Fifteen years later, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is offering the same blessing to India. It’s obvious that the world’s most-valuable company should hang out its shingle in what may already be the globe’s most populous country, yet there’s a cautionary tale not only from its time in China, but from its chief rival.

When hundreds of people queued up for the opening of that first store in Beijing, the nation was barely a blip on Apple's revenue radar. By the next financial year, ending September 2009, China plus Hong Kong combined brought in a mere $769 million in revenue, accounting for 1.8% of the global total. Within another two years, the figure jumped to $12 billion, or 11.5%.

India is at that point now. Over the past year through March 31, Apple’s sales in the country climbed around 50% to almost $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. That’s an impressive jump given the global slump in gadget sales across all categories. Yet it’s still only 1.6% of company-wide revenue, and around 8% the scale of what the iPhone maker currently gets in Greater China.

There once was a time when it was hard to fathom Nokia not being the hippest device around, and after that Samsung was the “it” brand. Apple is there now, in much of the world. For a growing class of Indian consumers, the iPhone is an aspirational product. Great design, consistently high product quality, and interoperability across Apple devices and services makes it a perennial favorite.

That’s the kind of positive view Cook enjoys this week when he debuts Apple’s retail experience in India. It’s a sentiment likely to last for many years. But it’s a journey that will prove to be bumpy and uncomfortable along the way.



