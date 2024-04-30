POCO announces e-commerce sale exclusive discounts on smartphones: Details

POCO India has announced discounts on its range of smartphones that will be available exclusively on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart. Called “May Sale”, the discounts will be available on select models, including the POCO X6, X6 Pro, and X6 neo. In the sale, POCO is offering discounts of up to Rs 4,000. The offers will be valid from May 1 to May 10. Below are the details:

Offers on POCO smartphones

POCO X6 Pro: Details and offers

The POCO X6 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8300 and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts a triple-camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Launched at Rs 26,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 4,000.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 26,999

Sale price: Rs 22,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Launch price: Rs 28,999

Sale price: Rs 24,999

POCO X6: Details and offers

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the POCO X6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution. The smartphone features a triple-camera system at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. Launched at Rs 21,999 onwards, the smartphone will be offered with a discount of Rs 4,000.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 21,999

Sale price: Rs 17,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Launch price: Rs 24,999

Sale price: Rs 20,999

POCO X6 Neo: Details and offers

The POCO X6 Neo boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080. It sports a dual-camera set-up at the back with a 108MP primary sensor. Launched at Rs 15,999 onwards, the smartphone will be offered with a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 15,999

Sale price: Rs 13,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 17,999

Sale price: Rs 14,999

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Details and offers

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and sports a 6.79-inch display. The smartphone is IP53-rated and boasts Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone was priced at Rs 11,999 onwards at launch. During the sale period, the POCO M6 Pro will be available with a discount of up to Rs 3,500.

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 11,999

Sale price: Rs 8,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 12,999

Sale price: Rs 9,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 14,999

Sale price: Rs 11,499

POCO M6 5G: Details and offers

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, the POCO M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is POCO’s entry-level 5G smartphone. It was launched starting at Rs 10,499. During the sale, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 2,500.

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 10,499

Sale price: Rs 8,299

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 11,499

Sale price: Rs 9,299

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 13,499

Sale price: Rs 10,999

POCO C65: Details and offers

The POCO C65 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helios G85 chip and boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ display of a 90Hz refresh rate. Launched at Rs 8,499 onwards, the smartphone will be available with a discount of up to Rs 3,000 during the sale period.

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 8,499

Sale price: Rs 6,799

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Launch price: Rs 9,499

Sale price: Rs 7,799

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Launch price: Rs 10,999

Sale price: Rs 7,999

The POCO C65 is powered by the MediaTek G36 chip and boasts a 6.71-inch HD+ display. The smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery. It was launched at Rs 7,499. During the sale, customers can purchase the smartphone from Rs 6,499 onwards.

4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Launch price: Rs 7,499

Sale price: Rs 6,499