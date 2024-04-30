Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazfit Balance smartwatches get AI features with Zepp OS 3.5 in India

Amazfit Balance smartwatches get AI features with Zepp OS 3.5 in India

Zepp OS 3.5 update is exclusive to the Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India, with subsequent rollouts planned for the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra from May onwards

Zepp Flow AI on Amazfit Balance
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Zepp Health has started rolling out the Zepp OS 3.5 update, featuring AI-driven Zepp Flow, for Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India. The company said that Zepp Flow has been integrated at all levels of the operating system for interpreting conversational speech, allowing users to perform tasks without using specific commands or keywords.

Zepp Health said it has integrated Natural-Language User Interface (LUI)-powered by a large language model (LLM) that allows natural voice interactions with the smartwatch. Users can schedule events, reply to notifications, check the weather, engage in free chat, and more using voice prompts.

Initially, the ZeppOS 3.5 will be available on the Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India. It will subsequently roll out to more Amazfit smartwatches, including the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, from May onwards.

Apart from the AI features, the Zepp OS 3.5 will bring new features to Amazfit smartwatches in India. Some of the notable features are listed below:

Sleep Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

With this new feature, users can keep a record of their overnight HRV data, which is essentially a measure of the variation in time intervals between heartbeats. It can be used to monitor the body’s recovery state, stress levels, post-exercise recovery, and more.

Support for WhatsApp image messages

With the new OS update, Amazfit smartwatch users with Android devices will be able to view messages with images received on WhatsApp directly on their smartwatch.

Navigation with offline map and road names

When using the smartwatch without an active internet connection, users can view road names on offline maps.

Others

New sports modes for bouldering and indoor rock climbing activities, support for half and full marathon plans, and running power tracking that measures the amount of work being performed during a run.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

