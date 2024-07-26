POCO M6 Plus 5G with 108MP camera launching on August 1: What to expect

Xiaomi’s spinoff smartphone brand POCO has set the launch of M6 Plus 5G smartphone in India for August 1. The POCO M6 Plus will join the POCOC M6 Pro in the company’s M6 smartphone series. Ahead of the launch, POCO has confirmed that the M6 Plus will feature a dual-camera system on the rear, featuring a 108-megapixel main sensor of an f/1.75 aperture. POCO said the megapixel-rich main sensor will enable 3x in-sensor zoom.

POCO M6 Plus: What to expect

The upcoming POCO M6 Plus smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13 5G smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this month. If true, the POCO M6 Plus would sport a 6.79-inch fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. While the company has already confirmed that the POCO M6 Plus will feature a 108 MP primary rear camera sensor of an f/1.75 aperture, it is likely that the main camera will be assisted by a 2MP macro camera at the back. The smartphone could get a 13MP front facing camera.