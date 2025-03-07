POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The POCO M7 5G budget smartphone is now available for sale in India. Listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone is offered at a special launch price starting at Rs 9,999. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. POCO also claims that the M7 5G has the largest display in its segment.

POCO M7 5G: Price and offers

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue

As part of the introductory offer, POCO is offering a discount of Rs 500 on both variants on the first day of sale.

POCO M7 5G: Details

The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The smartphone also comes with a 33W charger in the box.

For imaging, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor on the back and an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. Running on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, POCO has committed to two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Here are the full specifications-