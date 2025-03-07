Home / Technology / Tech News / POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, POCO M7 5G smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale

POCO M7 5g
POCO M7 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The POCO M7 5G budget smartphone is now available for sale in India. Listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the smartphone is offered at a special launch price starting at Rs 9,999. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. POCO also claims that the M7 5G has the largest display in its segment.
 

POCO M7 5G: Price and offers

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
  • Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue
As part of the introductory offer, POCO is offering a discount of Rs 500 on both variants on the first day of sale.
 

POCO M7 5G: Details

 
The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The smartphone also comes with a 33W charger in the box.
 
For imaging, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor on the back and an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. Running on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, POCO has committed to two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.
 
Here are the full specifications- 
  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP rear primary camera (Sony IMX852)
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based HyperOS
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update might be rolled out today: New theme and map ahead

Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature book-style design, sleek build

Alphabet, CEO Sundar Pichai get House GOP subpoena on alleged censorship

Chandrayaan-3 data hints at possibilities of ice at more locations on Moon

Topics :XiaomiPOCOChinese smartphones

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story