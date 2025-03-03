POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched its M7 5G budget smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the POCO M7 features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. The company also said that it gets the segment's largest screen: a 6.88-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate.
POCO M7 5G: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
- Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue
POCO M7 5G: Availability and offers
POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 onwards on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale. READ: Xiaomi 15 series Launch Date in India
POCO M7 5G: Details
The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and packs a 5160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor at the back, accompanied by an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. It runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, and POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.
POCO M7 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP rear primary camera (Sony IMX852)
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5160mAh
- Charging: 18W wired
- OS: Android 14 based HyperOS