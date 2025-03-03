Monday, March 03, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 on e-commerce platform Flipkart with introductory offers

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched its M7 5G budget smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the POCO M7 features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. The company also said that it gets the segment's largest screen: a 6.88-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate.
 
POCO M7 5G: Price and variants
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
  • Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue
POCO M7 5G: Availability and offers
 
POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 onwards on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale.  READ: Xiaomi 15 series Launch Date in India
 
 
POCO M7 5G: Details

Also Read

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 Pro review: Not perfect, yet makes a good performance-focused phone

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9: Livestream details, expected specs, more

POCO X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

Tech Wrap December 31

Tech wrap Dec 31: POCO X7 series, GTA 6 trailer, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

 
The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and packs a 5160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.
 
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor at the back, accompanied by an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. It runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, and POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.
 
POCO M7 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP rear primary camera (Sony IMX852)
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based HyperOS

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

New MSI laptops

MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Sony DualSense Edge controller in Midnight Black

Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS

Thomson launches maiden JioTele OS powered QLED TV: Check price, features

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Chinese smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon