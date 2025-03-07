PUBG Mobile 3.7 update might be rolled out today: New theme and map ahead

Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile's much-awaited 3.7 update is reportedly expected to be rolled out on Friday. The new update will host fresh content and improvements. The key element of this update is going to be the new theme mode: Golden Dynasty. The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update will feature an additional map, gameplay enhancements, bug fixes, and more.

Notably, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an alternative to PUBG Mobile for Indian players as the original game has been unavailable in India since 2020. Due to this, the themes and additions rolled out in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update are soon expected to arrive in BGMI.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: Rollout date and time (Expected)

According to a report by India Today Gaming, the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is set to begin rolling out on the morning of March 7, 2025, with a phased release across various platforms and regions.

As with past updates, Android users are expected to receive the patch first, while iOS users may gain access a few hours later.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New theme and other enhancements

One of the standout features of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is the Golden Dynasty theme, which transports players to an enigmatic golden desert kingdom where time manipulation plays a key role. Players will get camels as vehicles in this update. The reversal blade that players will find in the desert kingdom might remind them of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. Furthermore, one may find the Golden Sceptre and Golden Armour in the kingdom. Additional details on the capability of these tools are expected to be disclosed later when the update arrives.

Floating islands that players saw in update 3.6 have made a return in this update, allowing players to land again on one of two mirrored airborne platforms during their descent. These islands showcase palaces, oases, and mystical hourglass structures, adding to the immersive atmosphere. Hidden treasures and interactive elements scattered throughout the environment encourage exploration and tactical gameplay.

A new map named Rondo will make its way to the gameplay while featuring places like Jadena City, Yu Lin, Stadium, and Rin Jiang.

Beyond the thematic additions, the update reportedly brings new gameplay mechanics, performance optimisations, and bug fixes, ensuring a smoother and more engaging experience for players.